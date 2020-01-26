Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Are Performing at the Grammys Together

The 62nd Grammy Awards air on Sunday, January 26 at 8pm EST on CBS. In addition to honoring the year’s best songs and artists, viewers tune in to watch live performances from some of music’s biggest stars. One highly-anticipated performance this year is a duet between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The musical couple, whose relationship was confirmed in November 2015, are expected to perform their new duet, entitled “Nobody But You.”

Other GRAMMYs 2020 performances include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, YG, and more.

Blake & Gwen Released Their Duet, ‘Nobody But You,’ in January 2020

Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video)

Shelton and Stefani’s new country love song, “Nobody But You,” was released as a single in early January 2020; the song is a new track on Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. When the single was released to country radio on January 21, the couple also released the song’s full-length music video. The music video stars Shelton and Stefani, and gives fans a sweet glimpse into their love life. Ahead of their GRAMMYs performance, the video already had over 6.6 million views on YouTube.

According to The Boot, Shelton discussed his decision to record the new song, and record it with his girlfriend Stefani, in a press release. He said “I was at The Voice compound, and Shane McAnally is on Songland, so they were there doing some cross-promotion. Shane came to my trailer and said, ‘Man, I got a song for you.’ I knew he had Gwen’s number from a write, so I told him to send it to her as I was being called to set. I actually got the song twice because my producer Scott Hendricks emailed it to me right after. Then one day I was driving with Gwen, and I said, ‘Hey let’s listen to that song from Shane, because Scott sent it to me too – it must be pretty incredible.’ When I heard it, I was just floored. I realized how important that song was for me and where I am in my life right now.”I just think it’s magical, I literally think it’s important of a song as I’ve ever recorded.”

Blake & Gwen Were Featured on Gayle King’s 2020 GRAMMY Special

Ahead of the 2020 GRAMMYs, Gayle King released a special that highlights Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship. “The Gayle King Grammy Special” aired on CBS on January 23.

In the special, King points out Stefani and Shelton’s differences in how they are perceived in the public eye, individually, suggesting that you wouldn’t initially think that the two would be drawn to each other. In response, Shelton said “I feel like all of those things like that are just little details. It has nothing to do with what matters, you know? And what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside.” He added “She has a way of looking at life in a way that I’ve never experienced. And she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle. She’s the most understanding, kindhearted person I’ve ever met.”

