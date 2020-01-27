WATCH: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Grammys 2020 Performance

Que performance linda desse casal fofo! Blake e Gwen arrasaram no #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/zAEwzCUNV9 — POPTime Play (@poptimeplay) January 27, 2020

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton joined forces with a powerful and romantic duet to their new song “Nobody But You” during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The performance marked their first together on the Grammys stage, although they started dating in 2015.

The couple took the stage for their performance moments after host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men delivered an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the other passengers who lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas on January 26.

The ‘Nobody But You’ Music Video Released Days Before Their GRAMMYs Performance

The 'Nobody But You' Music Video Released Days Before Their GRAMMYs Performance

Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video)Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video) LYRICS: Don't have to leave this town to see the world 'Cause it's something that I gotta do I don't wanna look back in thirty years And wonder who you're married to Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear For only you and God to hear When you love someone They say you set 'em free But that ain't gonna work for me I don't wanna live without you I don't wanna even breathe I don't wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don't wanna go down any other road now I don't wanna love nobody but you Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don't wanna love nobody but you All the wasted days, all the wasted nights I blame it all on being young Got no regrets 'cause it got me here But I don't wanna waste another one I been thinkin' about what I want in my life It begins and ends the same If I had to choose what I couldn't lose There would only be one thing I don't wanna live without you I don't wanna even breathe I don't wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don't wanna go down any other road now I don't wanna love nobody but you Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don't wanna love nobody but you I wanna say it now, wanna make it clear For only you and God to hear I don't wanna live without you I don't wanna even breathe I don't wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don't wanna go down any other road now I don't wanna love nobody but you Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don't wanna love nobody but you I don't wanna love nobody but you I don't wanna love nobody but you

The new love song from Shelton and Stefani was released as a single in early January 2020. When the single was released to country radio on January 21, the couple also released the song’s full-length music video. The music video stars Shelton and Stefani and gives fans a sweet glimpse into their love life, and they continued to share their love for one another on stage during the performance, singing to each other and holding hands.

On January 23, three days before their GRAMMYs performance, Shelton and Stefani’s relationship was featured on Gayle King’s “The Gayle King Grammy Special” for CBS.

Stefani & Shelton Gushed About Their Relationship on the GRAMMYs 2020 Red Carpet

Musical power couple @GwenStefani and @BlakeShelton beam on the red carpet as they talk about their relationship and upcoming #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/PBDrrc3am7 — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

Before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards began, Shelton and Stefani took the red carpet as a couple. On the carpet, they stopped to talk to CBS. Stefani said “It’s hard to believe that I’m back at the GRAMMYs, but not just that, but with Blake Shelton. That’s like, my favorite human being. I get to do this – it’s awesome!” Shelton stepped in, jokingly asked if the camera crew recorded his girlfriend referring to him as her favorite.

When asked how Blake has helped her, Stefani said “Oh my God, he saved my entire life… Like, he just makes me laugh and smile and is just the greatest guy. Everybody says it, it’s not just me.”

After Stefani finished gushing about her beau, the interviewer asked “How do you not put a ring on this woman’s finger?” Before Shelton could answer, Stefani dodged the question, teasing “What? There’s no room.” Her left hand was adorned in rings, accessorizing her GRAMMYs red carpet ensemble.

