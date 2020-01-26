Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating in 2015

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a musical power-couple, and they will prove it when they perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The performance will be the first time they have shared the Grammy stage with each other, but it will not be the first time either one has been recognized at the Grammys. As of this year, Shelton has been nominated eight times, and Stefani has been nominated 18 times and won three Grammys.

Gwen and Blake have been dating for nearly five years, having met in 2014 and officially recognizing their relationship in 2015. They have garnered media attention for both their personal lives and their professional accomplishments since the commencement of their romantic relationship. Since the beginning of their time together, they have been swirled with rumors of secret engagements and marriage. There are more than a few fan theories making the rounds, including a rumor that the pair has been married for over a year! And while the rumors can’t always be proven, one thing is certain: Blake and Gwen are going stronger than ever!

Here’s a look at their relationship:

They met on The Voice

In 2014, Blake and Gwen both signed contracts to work on NBC’s The Voice. Their professional affiliation marked the first time the two had significant contact with one another and is credited as the ignition of their current romance. At the time of their initial meeting, both Shelton and Stefani were married to other people; Blake divorced Miranda Lambert in 2015 and Gwen divorced Gavin Rossdale in 2016. The overlap of their previous marriages with the start of their relationship caused multiple rumors concerning infidelity, but both Shelton and Stefani have remained adamant that neither one of them cheated.

As both of their respective marriages came to an end, Stefani and Shelton grew closer to one another. In November 2014, Gwen alluded to a budding romance with Blake when she posted a heart emoji on an Instagram photo of the pair. Over the course of the next year, the couple was spotted multiple times being intimate with one another at parties and events. Then, in February 2016, they made their first appearance together on a red carpet when they attended an Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair. From that point on, they were open and public about their coupledom.

They have collaborated on many occasions

In 2016, the couple co-wrote the song “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” for Blake’s album titled “If I’m Honest.” Of the song and his partner, Shelton has said, “She wrote a verse that was brutally honest and didn’t really go with my verse. I was writing about her, and she made it about us. I was so taken aback by it. F***, she’s awesome.”

Two years later in 2018, the pair again collaborated on the track “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” for Stefani’s holiday EP. The release of the song was followed by a music video in which the pair was shown enjoying intimate holiday festivities.

They are raising a blended family

The pair’s collaborations aren’t limited strictly to their music as they are also raising a blended family at home. Stefani shares three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Judging from photos routinely posted to Gwen’s Instagram, Blake seems to get along with her three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. He has even referred to himself as their “Bonus Dad.”

Friends of the family have reported that Shelton has been a positive and encouraging force in the boys’ lives, but that he is careful not to overstep nor disrespect the role their father plays. The boys are said to “have really grown immensely by spending time with Blake.”