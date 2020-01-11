Jade Frost Dead: BBW Adult Star Dies Tragically

Jade Frost, a BBW porn star and cam model from Ohio, has died. Her death was confirmed by fellow star, Alex Chance. Chance wrote in a heartbreaking Twitter post, “Rest In Peace @xoJadeFrost. She was such a positive and beautiful person. I only had the opportunity to meet Jade once at the @YNOTdotcom cam awards. This girl ordered a pizza to the after party! She shared it with me and a few others. I’ll never forget that. #RIP.” Frost tragically died on January 4.

On her Twitter page, Frost had written that she recently moved from her native Ohio to Texas. Frost described herself on her Twitter bio as a “Cam Girl/Content Creator.” Frost added in that bio that she was a nominee at the 2019 YNOT Cam Awards in Hollywood. Frost’s category was “Most Helpful Model Nominee.” Frost’s final Twitter message saw her excited about the prospect of attending the Just For Fans awards in Las Vegas as it coincided with her birthday.

When asked about her fans in a 2019 interview with YNOT’s website, Frost said, “I’m still very new but the fans that I do have so far are amazing and so so supportive. I have the sweetest fans, friends, and supporters in this industry. I feel beyond lucky!!” In the same interview, Frost said that she was first attracted to the adult industry after attending the 2017 AVN Awards with a friend. Following that weekend, Frost said she immediately joined the industry.

Cam models and porn stars have taken to Twitter en masse to pay tribute to Frost. Melissa Dawson tweeted, “Just found out

@xoJadeFrost passed away and I’m like so so Devastated like bawling right now !! She was such an Amazing funny Beautiful person & I will forever miss her beautiful smile & kind heart . RIP my beautiful friend 😢😢😢😢 I’ll cherish our memories together 4-ever.” While Quincy wrote, “I just found out some terrible news.. a friend of mine, a great person passed away. @xoJadeFrost when I did not hear from her for 5 days I felt something was wrong. I am in tears you were such an amazing person. I cant believe this. Rest In Peach angel. goodbye darling.” Frost added, “My work in adult has made me a positive, confident, and sexy force to be reckoned with in all aspects of my life, especially the vanilla side of me.”

Quincy later added that she became worried when she had not heard from Frost in five days. Quincy said that she last spoke to her friend on January 4 and that Frost was heading home from work, that was the last time the two spoke. In responding to Quincy’s tweet, Melissa Dawson said that she had spoken to Frost a few days before her death and that Frost had been complaining about health issues.

