WATCH: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Grammys Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The death of NBA star Kobe Bryant shocked the world on January 26, hours before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were scheduled to begin. Host Alicia Keys began the GRAMMYs by paying tribute to the late athlete and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the STAPLES Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and the venue for the 2020 awards ceremony.

Keys took the GRAMMYs stage at the start of the show not to deliver a planned monologue, but to address the loss that Los Angeles, America, and the world was feeling following the helicopter accident that took the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as the others on board. She said “We’re standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” Bryant retired from the Lakers in 2016.

Then, Boyz II Men joined Alicia Keys on stage for an impromptu, a cappella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” in tribute to Bryant and the other lives lost.

While they sang, the camera cut to teary-eyed celebrities and audience members, visibly moved and mourning the unexpected loss.

Many Celebrities Paid Tribute to Bryant During Red Carpet Interviews & Grammy Award Acceptances

It is no surprise that Bryant and the other passengers killed in the accident were at the forefront of the GRAMMY attendees’ and honorees’ thoughts heading into music’s biggest night.

When Lizzo accepted her first award of the night, she commented on how the events of that morning put life into perspective for her and made her rethink the things she thought were problems and focus on what truly matters. Earlier in the night, before Lizzo opened the GRAMMYs with a medley of her hit songs, she addressed the crowd and said “Tonight’s for Kobe.”

After Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X accepted their two awards for “Old Town Road,” Cyrus took to Twitter to dedicate the wins to Bryant. In a tweet, he wrote “So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

