Mindy & Zach on Married at First Sight Season 10: Meet the Couple

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice, stars of the upcoming new season of Married at First Sight, are one of five new couples starring on Season 10. The new season premieres Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime and will feature Mindy and Zach’s journey as they attempt to navigate their lives after the couple met and married at the alter.

Mindy, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Maryland, is hoping to meet her soulmate during her experience on MAFS. After the death of her younger sister, and years spent dating the wrong men, Mindy decided to focus on finding the love of her life – a man with whom she can settle down and start a family with.

Zach is a 32-year-old fitness professional who was raised in Georgia; the reality star believes that “family is everything,” and like Mindy, his parents are also divorced. After having little luck finding a partner of his own, he’s ready to trust the MAFS experts to help him find love. Zach is hopeful that he will be matched with “the one.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mindy and Zach ahead of the Season 10 premiere of MAFS:

Mindy Realized Life Was Too Short & Began Searching for Her Soulmate Following the Death of Her Sister

Following the tragic death of her younger sister, Mindy realized that life was too short, so she decided to dive in head first and begin searching for her soulmate. The figure skating coach was “instilled with a strong moral compass,” by her parents, who taught her that family is everything, according to her Lifetime bio.

“Even though her parents divorced when she was ten years old, Mindy believes in love more than ever,” Lifetime states. “Mindy has spent most of her life dating the wrong guys and is ready for her fairytale ending.” Mindy is ready to take a leap of faith and trusts the experts to pair her with somebody she can grow old with.

Zach is Hoping to Find a Woman Who Values Family & is Ready to Settle Down

Raised in a tight-knit family in St. Mary’s, Georgia, Zach’s parents instilled traditional Southern values in him from a young age, including the importance of family relationships. “Family is a top priority for him and even though his parents divorced and each remarried, their relationship has not affected his outlook on love as he’s witnessed them learn and grow from their past,” his Lifetime bio reads.

Zach is ready to settle down with the woman of his dreams and although the reality star had no trouble dating in the past, he is looking to the MAFS experts to help him find his soulmate.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch Mindy and Zach on Married at First Sight.

