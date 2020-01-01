Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples & Cast Spoilers

Married at First Sight Season 10 premieres Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST. Season 10 features five new couples – Katie and Derek, Jessica and Austin, Taylor and Brandon, Mindy and Zach, and Meka and Michael. Previous seasons only featured three or four couples, so fans have one extra love story to look forward to this year.

New episodes will air Wednesday nights following the Season 10 premiere, and each episode will be two hours long to celebrate the milestone 10th season. The new season takes place in Washington D.C. and we have all the details on the new cast members.

Here’s what you need to know about the new couples this season (warning: some spoilers ahead! If you don’t want to know more about the cast of Season 10, then stop reading now):

Katie and Derek

Derek Sherman is a 26-year-old cyber security engineer who was raised in a tight-knit military family in Argentina. Although his parents divorced when he was young, he still believes in the institution of marriage and hopes his time on MAFS will help him find “the one.” Katie Conrad, 25, also has divorced parents, and joined the experimental dating series to help her find a soulmate after years of struggling to do so on her own. Conrad is a mental health professional from Virginia and she has high hopes for her future on the show.

Jessica and Austin

Jessica Studer is a 31-year-old nurse manager from Ohio who was raised on a Christmas tree farm and has an identical twin sister. Austin Hurd, also 31, grew up in Maryland with his loving parents and siblings. Studer learned the value of a strong marriage from her parents, who have been together for 35 years, and Hurd is hoping to find a special connection with a woman who he can spend the rest of his life with; both reality stars have been ready for marriage for some time and are excited to see what the future holds.

Taylor and Brandon

Brandon Reid is a 34-year-old sales manager who was raised in Washington D.C. and has roots in the U.S. Virgin Islands. His family is his world, and he hopes to find a partner who shares the same values as he does regarding family and marriage. Reid was matched with Taylor Dunklin, a 27-year-old research scientist from Pittsburgh who was raised by her mother. Dunklin never knew her father and credits her mother for raising her to be a strong, independent woman; she recently ended a long-term relationship and is hoping to find love once again with the help of the MAFS experts.

Mindy and Zach

Mindy Shiben, a 34-year-old figure skating coach from Maryland, still believes in true love, despite her parents’ divorce. She was matched with Zach Justice, a 32-year-old fitness professional who was raised in Georgia. Justice believes that “family is everything,” and like Shiben, his parents are also divorced. After the shocking death of her younger sister, and years spent dating the wrong men, Shiben decided to focus on finding the love of her life, and Justice is equally as hopeful about their marriage and his future wife.

Meka and Michael

25-year-old Meka Jones grew up in Baltimore and is the oldest of five children, whom her mother raised as a single parent. Her husband-to-be, Michael Watson, was raised in Washington D.C. by his aunt, who adopted him following the death of his mother. His aunt taught him the value of strong family relationships and he hopes to find a woman who shares those same values. Jones and Watson joined MAFS with the hopes of finding a soulmate after years of unsuccessful relationships, and both are hopeful about their future together.

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight.

