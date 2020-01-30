What Time Does Taylor Swift’s Documentary Get Released on Netflix?

Taylor Swift’s documentary is finally almost here. The highly anticipated film, Miss Americana is about to be released on Friday, January 31, 2020. Here is when you can expect to watch it in different time zones on Netflix.

‘Miss Americana’ Premieres on Friday, January 31 at 3 AM Eastern

Miss Americana, the Taylor Swift documentary, will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 31. Here’s a look at the release times, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (January 31)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (January 30)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (January 30)

And yes, Miss Americana is premiering on Netflix worldwide. It will drop simultaneously across the world. So that means in the UK, it will be premiering at 8:01 a.m. GMT, for example.

🎬 | According to @Netflixhelps, #MissAmericana will be released on January 31st at midnight PST – find your timezone below to watch! What time does it come out for you? Less than 2 days to go… 😱 pic.twitter.com/FPJu0QVnEY — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) January 29, 2020

If you’re planning to watch Miss Americana and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to watch the 85-minute movie and still get some sleep before work or school the next day. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to binge the documentary before you go to sleep.

Previews & More Details

Miss Americana | Official TrailerFrom Emmy Winning Director Lana Wilson and Academy Award Winning Filmmakers Behind 20 Feet From Stardom. The Netflix Original Documentary will be out on January 31 in select theaters and on Netflix.

Miss Americana will also be playing in select theaters starting January 31, in case you prefer seeing the movie on the big screen. You can visit Showtimes.com to see if there are any showings near you. Or just visit Fandango to see where it’s airing. It would certainly be a lot of fun to see it in a theater with a bunch of friends. In many theaters, showtimes will start in the late afternoon or early evening of January 31. If there’s not a showing near you, you can still catch it on Netflix.

We already know a little about what to expect from Miss Americana, since it’s already been screened at Sundance. In fact, Heavy wrote a review about the documentary based on seeing the film early at Sundance. You can read the review and the five major revelations here.

Spoilers for Miss Americana below.

In the movie, Swift opens up about her prior eating disorder. She doesn’t focus as much on politics as some expected, although politics are certainly mentioned in the movie. Her boyfriend is also mentioned in the movie, but he only appears briefly. She also talks about her song, “Only the Young,” and what inspired it. She also talked about her sexual assault trial in 2017 and what happened. You can read more in Heavy’s story here.

Fans are already so excited about the movie, they can’t stop talking about it online.

The day she made the live stream to show us the Lover album cover is the same as when she recorded part of the 'Miss Americana' documentary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFFct2NMWm — Giselle 🇲🇽 Swiftie since 2009 💖 (@GisiLovesTaylor) January 29, 2020

And some lucky fans who already saw it only have great things to say.

Miss Americana immediately made me want a cat, a burrito, and like 90 more hours of @taylorswift13 using her Notes app at a piano — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 28, 2020

They’re also excited about the new song, “Only the Young.”

3 days left!! Miss Americana and the new song “Only the Young”!

Don’t cry! Don’t cry! Don’t cry! 😭💕✌️#MissAmericana pic.twitter.com/anK7GDO8pz — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, Dana 🎆 LF WEST N2 has to meet Taylor (@DanaBrigoli) January 28, 2020

The film already has great ratings, with 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis reads: “Pop singer Taylor Swift reveals intimate details of her life while showcasing backstage and onstage concert footage.” Netflix’s synopsis reads: “In this revealing documentary, Taylor Swift embraces her role as a songwriter and performer – and as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”