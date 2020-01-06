‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy League & Bracket for Peter Weber

ABC’s hit reality show The Bachelor returns January 6, 2020. The season will follow pilot Peter Weber as he attempts to find love. If you’re a long-time fan of the show, you might be looking for a way to get a little more involved.

Weber took to Instagram the day of the premiere to thank all the women this season for taking a chance on him. He also thanked them for their patience and gives a shoutout to everyone involved in making sure the season came together.

“To Bachelor Nation, you all have been absolutely amazing,” the Instagram caption reads. “I have felt the love non stop and it means so much that you have invested in me finding what I’m after. I hope you all enjoy the flight, we’re cleared for takeoff.”

Here’s how you can get involved with a fantasy league for The Bachelor.

Print & Play With Friends

Life & Style put together a printable Bachelorette bracket. You can choose to print the bracket here and play with your friends. Or, test your skills and see how many points you can rake in before the end of the season.

All in all, the Bachelor Bracket experience is much like that of fantasy football; you get points for having certain people in certain positions, and you score after every episode. There are also special categories that gain bonus points. These categories range from who gets the first impression rose to who will be the first to cry. The bracket also outlines how scoring works for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately, it looks like ABC has not put together their own online bracket or league for the season like they did for season 23, but there are still a lot of ways to play both in person and online. Here’s a link to a different bracket if you’d like to try this one instead.

Join a Fantasy League Online

Want to join a Bachelor Fantasy League but not sure who to play with? 🌹 Join the official Bach Bracket league & compete against users sitewide! #TheBachelor https://t.co/QfHUNonJtc — Bach Bracket (@bachbrack) December 28, 2019

If you choose to start or join a league on Bach Bracket, which already has over 250,000 users, there are three different types of leagues to choose from; you can choose First Impression, Rose to Rose or Advanced Leagues. The advanced league is noted as the perfect league for superfans in which you choose the rules and points are based on those rules rather than a set already created for you.

The First Impression League has players pick for every rose ceremony before episode 2 of the show. Players watch the first episode and then go on to make their picks all before the season gets into full swing.

For a Rose to Rose league, players will choose on an episodic basis. The ceremonies will be locked before the show begins and players will be awarded points based on their accuracies.

You can also choose Bachelor Bracket, another fantasy league site. There, you can choose from paid and unpaid leagues, first impression leagues, week to week leagues and more.

Neither the Bachelor Bracket or Bach Bracket is affiliated with ABC.

The bachelor himself told Ellen DeGeneres in September that he’s ready to find his girl and he was hopeful for the season.

