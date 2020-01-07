‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale Date Will Be in March

The three-hour season premiere of the 24th season of ABC’s The Bachelor airs Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET. This seasons’ bachelor, pilot Peter Weber, returns to find the love of his life from a group of 30 women. All signs point to him finding that love by March, when the season finale will air.

The season premiere sees Hannah Brown, star of season 15 of The Bachelorette and season 23 of The Bachelor return to have a conversation with Weber. Brown was previously crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018 and even competed in Miss USA 2018. She won season 28 of Dancing With the Stars with partner Alan Bersten.

Although the official announcement of the finale date is yet to be made, we can be sure that the date will be sometime in March, as The Bachelor tends to stick to a very tight schedule. ABC needs the Monday night primetime spot open for Dancing With the Stars, which starts in the second half of the spring TV season.

Last year, the live finale of The Bachelor aired on March 11 and 12. The prior year, the season finale ended on March 5 and 6. The year before that, the season finale was on March 19. Based on these dates, it’s likely that the finale will be March 9, 2020.

Expect a Dramatic Twist

Promotions for the season premiere seem to be indicating a twist that will happen at the final rose ceremony, with Peter seeming unsure of who to pick.

The past few Bachelor finales have been getting progressively more dramatic, with major breakups and revelations happening after the final rose has been given out. The most recent straightforward episode of the series was during the 14th season of The Bachelorette. That episode ended in the traditional Bachelorette way, with a proposal and an update on the couple’s life.

The three-hour season premiere may be pretty straightforward, though. They will establish a “villain” character, the bachelor will take the women on group dates and he will give out multiple roses.

Spoilers Have Already Leaked

The Bachelor is possibly one of the most spoiler-heavy shows on television, with details about the case, season and winner leak weeks before the show premieres. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case this year as well.

Because of the timing of the show, it’s easy for internet sleuths to figure out who the final four is on The Bachelor. The final four is when the bachelor takes the women on a hometown date; those dates were reportedly filmed in October. The finale was filmed in Australia.

Reality Steve, a Bachelor spoiler site that predicted details from the last few years of the show, has already leaked details from the premiere and later in the season, including who gets roses and who is in the final two of the season. He does not know who actually won the season though. Weber has told People to expect a season finale that is unlike most other endings on The Bachelor, so we may still be able to expect some surprises.

Of course, the site doesn’t know everything and has been wrong in the past, but there’s a good chance that details from the finale have already been blasted onto social media. We won’t share those spoilers here, but if you want to stay away from them, we suggest staying away from Reality Steve and other internet sleuths for the next few months.

READ MORE: Alan Bersten & Hannah Brown Are NOT Boyfriend & Girlfriend