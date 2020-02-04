AGT Champions Season 2 Semi-Finals Spoilers Live Recap

The America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2020 semifinals aired on Monday, February 3. With only one week left until the season 2 finale, the 12 semifinalist acts competed for only 6 remaining spots in the top 10.

Here’s what happened during the “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” 2020 semifinals episode, including who made it through to the finale:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘AGT Champions’ 2020 Semifinals Recap

The 12 semifinalists competing during the episode are Duo Transcend, Dania Diaz, Hans, Marc Spelmann, Marcelito Pomoy, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Duo Destiny, Alexa Lauenburger, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, JJ Pantano, and Strauss Serpent.

