AGT Champions Results: Acts That Made it to the 2020 Semifinals so Far

The final week of quarterfinals for America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday, January 27. With 12 spots in the semifinals filled so far, only 4 of the remaining 10 quarterfinalist acts will advance in the competition.

The official synopsis for January 27’s episode 4 teases “A final group, including 10 of the competition’s most talented acts, performs for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; four acts advance, including one who receives a golden buzzer to perform in the finale.”

After the final 4 are chosen, the following week’s semifinals will feature all 12 semifinal acts. The description says “Twelve finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals, five will be voted through by a panel of superfans and one will be the judges’ choice.” Note that the four golden buzzer recipients will not have to perform until the finals.

Here’s what you need to know about the acts who have made it into the semifinals so far:

‘AGT: The Champions’ Acts in the Semifinals So Far

Duo Transcend Escapes DANGER With Sexy BLINDFOLD Act – America's Got Talent: The Champions
Does it go wrong?! Duo Transcend brings a brand new trapeze act to AGT: The Champions! The married trapeze couple adds an incredibly dangerous element to the act; Tyce and Mary are BOTH blindfolded.