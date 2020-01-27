AGT Champions Results: Acts That Made it to the 2020 Semifinals so Far

AGT Champions Results: Acts That Made it to the 2020 Semifinals so Far

The final week of quarterfinals for America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs on Monday, January 27. With 12 spots in the semifinals filled so far, only 4 of the remaining 10 quarterfinalist acts will advance in the competition.

The official synopsis for January 27’s episode 4 teases “A final group, including 10 of the competition’s most talented acts, performs for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; four acts advance, including one who receives a golden buzzer to perform in the finale.”

After the final 4 are chosen, the following week’s semifinals will feature all 12 semifinal acts. The description says “Twelve finalists perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel; six of these renowned acts will move on to the finals, five will be voted through by a panel of superfans and one will be the judges’ choice.” Note that the four golden buzzer recipients will not have to perform until the finals.

Here’s what you need to know about the acts who have made it into the semifinals so far:

‘AGT: The Champions’ Acts in the Semifinals So Far

Duo Transcend Escapes DANGER With Sexy BLINDFOLD Act – America's Got Talent: The Champions

On the season premiere of America’s Got Talent: The Champions

the 4 acts that secured the first places in the semifinals were singer Angelina Jordan from Norway, aerialist couple Duo Transcend, close-up magician Dania Diaz, and accordionist and cabaret performer Hans.

During week 2, dance group Boogie Storm, magician Marc Spelman, singer Marcelito Pomoy, and comedian Ryan Neimiller were sent through to the next round.

In week 3 of the quarterfinals (episode 3), dance troupe V. Unbeatable, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, acrobats Duo Destiny, and dog trainer Alexa Lauenburger made it through to the next round. Lauenburger was voted through unanimously by the judges.

Golden Buzzer ‘AGT: The Champion’ Winners So Far

During the 2020 America’s Got Talent: The Champions premiere, returning judge Heidi Klum was the one in charge of pressing the golden buzzer. After Angelina Jordan sang a stirring cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, Klum chose to make the 13-year-old girl her golden buzzer selection. Jordan previously won Norway’s Got Talent when she was 7.

Episode 2’s golden buzzer recipient was Boogie Storm. The choice, made by Simon Cowell, was questioned by the other judges, who were not as enthusiastic about the dance group’s Storm Trooper-themed performance as Cowell was. Later in the competition, Mandel remarked that comedian Ryan Neimiller would have been a better choice for the golden buzzer; fortunately, Neimiller was voted through to the finals by all 4 judges at the end of the episode.

Golden Buzzer: Howie Mandel Sends V.Unbeatable To The Finals! – America's Got Talent: The Champions

When Howie Mandel had the golden buzzer privileges during week 3, he seemed disappointed by a series of underwhelming performances until, finally, V.Unbeatable took the stage. The dance troupe from Mumbai stunned the judges and audience members with their synchronized and stunt-filled act and earned a standing ovation when their performance concluded. Mandel applauded them for bringing such great work to the AGT stage and recognized how much the show meant to them, before taking a seat on his golden buzzer to give V. Unbeatable an automatic spot in the semifinals.

Tune in to new episodes of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

