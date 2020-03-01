CBD Products for Pets? Writer Reveals How Company Treats Anxiety, Arthritis

Dogs have clothes, organic food and more.

Could you imagine a scenario where they now have CBD as an option?

Apparently that is so. According to The Source Magazine’s Shabe Allah, top CBD company, CBDmd has launched their Paw CBD.

The article states that their newly formed pet division is creating wellness for furry creatures.

CBD is a chemical compound from the Cannabid sativa plant. CBD is short for cannabidiol. Many use CBD in oil and pill form to treat anxiety and promote calm and relaxation.

Humans experience anxiety and pains from anxiety and apparently so do pets.

According to the Merck Veterinary Manual, dog anxiety can have a variety of causes. Some of the most common causes of dog anxiety are fear, separation and aging.

AKC notes Fear-related anxiety can be caused by loud noises, strange people or animals, visual stimuli like hats or umbrellas, new or strange environments, specific situations — like the vet’s office or car rides — or surfaces like grass or wood floors. Although some dogs may only have brief reactions to these kind of stimuli, they may affect anxious dogs more consequentially.

The cannabinoid in CBD works together with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which manages homeostasis.

The system has receptors in it that are responsible for pain, inflammation, mood, and more. CBD works with those receptors to help the body’s overall well being.

According to PawCBDmd’s site,their line includes a product line which includes necessities like CBD treats, calming chews and CBD peanut butter.

Not limited to just dogs and cats. Horses can all use the product.

Seems beneficial.

Their site also provides educational materials that provide consumers with information.

Knowledge is key.

The site also provides calming oils for joint pain. Arthritis dwells into that category.

Arthritis is one of the most common ailments affecting middle aged to senior dogs and cats and it can be a source of chronic pain and negatively affect their quality of life.

According to PetMD, the most obvious sign of arthritis is a limping dog or cat. However, there are numerous other subtle signs that may indicate your pet is uncomfortable. Often what people notice is that their older pet seems to be “slowing down.” Perhaps your dog doesn’t charge up the stairs like he used to or takes a bit longer to recover after a long day of playing. If your dog used to follow you around the house and now he just stays in one place this could also be a sign of mobility issues.

According to The Source Magazine, Paw CBD has created safe, versatile CBD oil products for your the pets.

CBDmd has made great strides in crossing over to mainstream daily use.

Last year, the company announced a partnership with Ice Cube’s Big 3 Basketball league to become the Official CBD partner of the league.