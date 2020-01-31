In Case You Missed It: January 2020 Was First Ever CBD Awareness Month

CBD is everywhere!

Food, medicine, commericals and more.

CBD is so big that it actually had it’s own observance this month.



For those keeping score at home: Although August 8 is National CBD Day, January 2020 was the first ever National CBD Month.

CBD is a chemical compound from the Cannabid sativa plant. CBD is short for cannabidiol. Many use CBD in oil and pill form to treat anxiety and promote calm and relaxation.

According to Healthmj.com, analytics indicate that the next four years could easily bring in $20 billion in global CBD sales while another cannabis industry leader, Brightfield Group, forecasts the CBD market to be at $22 billion by 2022.

That’s big.

CBD is eveywhere. One of the biggest companies out there these days is cbdMD. PGA Tour golfer Bubba Watson, volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, track and field star, Lolo Jones and the BIG 3 League are all endorsers of CBDmd.

CBD has a pretty good reputation. The cannabinoid works together with the body’s

endocannabinoid system, which manages homeostasis. The system has receptors in it that are responsible for pain, inflammation, mood, and more. CBD works with those receptors to help the body’s overall well being.

Since CBD is anti-inflammatory, many basketball players are turning to it to help them recover after tough games and prepare for hard workouts. Others are using it to get a good night’s sleep or help relax after shooting threes, or in the case of the Big3, fours. Research is ramping up to discover all of the ways that CBD can be of use, but there are plenty of anecdotes and case studies that show that it can be very useful.

The BIG 3 is the first professional league to allow CBD in professional sports. “cbdMD believes in the power of sports as a halo for our brand marketing and educational messaging, as it relates to CBD,” cbdMD co-founder, Caryn Dunayer told me.

“In becoming the exclusive BIG3 jersey patch partner, cbdMD is leading the charge with another first. When CBS went live on air with the season opening BIG3 event at 8 pm eastern on June 22nd, under the lights in Detroit, with sports fans tuning in coast-to-coast, it was a proud moment for e veryone at cbdMD to see our branded logo on the BIG3’s jerseys. The exposure the BIG3 provides is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the cbdMD brand and our full line of premium, THC-free CBD products.”