Diego Farias Dead: Founding Member of Volumes Dies

Diego Farias, one of the founding members of Volumes, has died, his brother, Gus Farias, confirmed on Twitter. Farias’ tragic death comes a few days after he announced his departure from the band.

Farias founded the metalcore band in Los Angeles alongside fellow guitarist Daniel Braunstein in January 2009. The band’s first album, “Via,” appeared in 2011 and was followed up with 2014’s “No Sleep.”

Gus Farias tweeted, “RIP to my brother Diego I love you. I can’t believe I’m typing this.” He followed that up with, “We toured the world together. We lived the dream together. I love you Diego. Rest in paradise little brother you now live thru me.” Gus also posted this image to his Instagram page:

In tribute to his brother, Gus Farias changed his Twitter handle to “RIP DIEGO I LOVE YOU LIL BRO.”

Like Moths To Flames drummer Greg Diamond paid tribute to Farias tweeting, “RIP Diego Farias, an absolute genius of a musician and an even better person 💔.” While Parick Hall wrote, “RIP Diego Farias, this one hurts a lot. Volumes for life 🙏🏻.” Singer Hance Alligood said, “Very sad to hear about the passing of Diego Farias. The times we toured together, he always met me with a smile and a hug. Such a talented guy, and I am grateful to have known him. Rest In Peace, Diego.”

On January 29, Farias tweeted that he was no longer working with Volumes saying, “Just wanna make an announcement that I am no longer performing or writing with the guys love you thnx xoxo.” Gus Farias left the group in December 2019 after being fired. The band is due to tour in Europe in March 2020 with singer Michael Barr who has rejoined the band after leaving in 2015.

An official statement from the band on Farias’ departure said in part, “Diego was never fired/kicked out of the band. Over the past few years, we have seen him grow in his career as a producer and as a result he lost the desire to tour with the band then subsequently couldn’t further commit to the overall writing process with the group.”

Producer / Musician / Mixer, Diego "Yaygo" Farias – Pensado's Place #371Today's guest plays, composes, engineers, & has millions of views on YouTube. Welcome to the show, Diego "Yaygo" Farias!

That press release said that the situation involving Gus was “a little bit more complicated.” The band says that their relationship with Gus was no longer “compatible.” The band said that they wouldn’t go into details on the departure but that Gus would “kill the game moving forward” with his new act, Yung Yogi. Gus had said on his departure in a statement on his Instagram page, “To make it clear, me exiting had zero percent to do with drugs. It was over some way more petty s***; it’s sad… I just want to make it clear that I did not quit. I love being in a band. I got kicked out for personal bull****, which really is bull****. I’m gonna be the bigger man and not air out business like that. I got a check, I secured my royalties. I’m out.”

Unleash Your Creativity – Diego Farias of Volumeshttps://joeysturgistones.com' Unleash Your Creativity – Diego Farias of Volumes JST got the chance to sit down with Diego Farias of the band Volumes to talk production and creativity. Diego works in multiple genres, from metal to pop, and needs a setup which will allow him to quickly change things up.

On his Twitter bio, Farias describes himself as “platinum, Grammy award-winning producer but sometimes I play guitar.” According to his Facebook page, Farias was a graduate of El Camino Real Senior High School and was a native of Los Angeles. On that page, Farias describes himself as the CEO of Farias Productions.

