Giannina Gibelli Today: Where Is the ‘Love is Blind’ Star Now?

Giannina Gibelli was one of the women who starred on the sleeper hit show, Love Is Blind. The Netflix reality series was based on the premise of the title: can you fall in love with a person without ever actually seeing them?

The show was split into three releases, with three episodes each. In the first three episodes, a collection of men and women talked to one another through a phone system, getting to know one another on “dates.” Giannina eventually fell for co-star Damien Powers.

However, in the series finale, Powers broke up with Giannina at the alter, in a disastrous scene that served as the most dramatic moment of the show. With that said, some people think that Giannina and Powers have a chance at reconciliation.

Since the show’s filming wrapped in 2018, Giannina has been taking time off from her professional career for some much-needed soul-searching. She told Esquire that she quit her job as a retail business owner.

As for whether she saw that wedding alter rejection coming, Gibelli told the publication, “No! I had zero clue as to what was gonna happen that day. I really, you know, I was just hoping for the best. I definitely was caught off guard.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Is Gibelli Still Dating Powers? Her Esquire Interview Hints at This

Gibelli’s Instagram doesn’t contain any photos or mentions of her apparent ex-fiance, Powers. With that said, when asked if she was dating anyone in 2020, Gibelli replied to Esquire, “No new love interests, no. Just the same one.”

It’s safe to say that fans are going to be hungry for more information about Gibelli’s relationship with Powers, as they were a fan favorite of the show. During one of their many arguments through the series, Gibelli said once, “You know how you tell me this is the best sex of your life? Have you noticed… that I don’t return the compliment? I dont say it’s the best sex of my life, too?”

In response to the series finale, Gibelli took to her Instagram story to say that she was working hard to remain “who she was as a person,” and working to “release sadness and negativity.” She added, “I feel better, my body feels lighter, and I’m just happy to go find joy.” She also thanked everyone for their support throughout the series. Gibelli is still living in Atlanta, per her Instagram.

In her interview with Esquire, Gibelli said she was happy with how the show portrayed her relationship with Powers.

She explained, “I think it was exactly what it was, and I think so many people go through challenges or obstacles related to that, not exactly in the way that we did, but people can always identify with it. Like, hey, it’s okay that we get into fights, it’s okay if we don’t agree on things, it’s just about how strong your love is.”

Gibelli also confirmed that she has a group chat with the rest of the people who went through the show, which they call the “Pod Squad.” She also confirmed that she and Powers are, at the very least, still in communication. She said, “We talk all the time.”

Gibelli seemed to offer another hint to fans in one Instagram post, in which she is still wearing the ring Powers gave her, just on another finger. Gibelli and Powers will likely clear up their relationship status during the reunion episode, which will be released in the first week of March.