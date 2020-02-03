The Masked Singer Season 3 Premiere: Spoilers & Reveals Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 premiered on Sunday, February, immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl. Fans got to watch the first 6 contestants perform, and saw one character get unmasked, revealing their celebrity identity.

FOX’s official synopsis for the premiere episode teased “Television’s biggest guessing game returns right after the biggest football game, and superstar Jamie Foxx will be there to play along, as he joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in the Season Three premiere of THE MASKED SINGER.”

Here’s what happened during the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere Episode Recap

Season 3 Episode 1 of The Masked Singer featured performances and clue packages from the Group A contestants: the White Tiger, Miss Monster, the Kangaroo, the Llama, the Robot, and the Turtle.

After Jamie Foxx was revealed as the guest celebrity panelist, it was time for the first performer of the season to take the stage. The White Tiger performed “Ice Ice Baby” and the judges were struck by his height. They guessed John Cena, Rob Gronkowski, and Jason Momoa as possible celebrities beneath the mask.

The Frog performed “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal, and his impressive vocals suggested he is a professional recording artist. The judges wondered if he rose to fame as a member of a boy band.

The goofy, four-legged Llama was up next. The Llama’s clues suggested he’s a radio host or perhaps a comedian. The jokester Llama performed “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin. Nicole guessed that the Llama might be David Spade, while Robin and Ken guessed Joel McHale.

Miss Monster performed “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About,” and the judges noted that she sounded like a seasoned singer (they compared her to Patti LaBelle).

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

