‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 6 Live Spoilers & Recap

It’s double your drama, double your fun week on The Bachelor, as Wednesday, February 5, Bachelor Nation is treated to a second episode of Peter Weber and his lovely ladies. After the explosive accusations being thrown around in Costa Rica, they are all headed to beautiful Santiago, Chile, where the group date involves filming a telenovela. In true Bachelor fashion, it devolves into “bachelorettes yelling at one another.”

Additionally, it’s time for the dreaded (for them) and awesome (for us) two-on-one date. Nothing can really top Ali Fedotowsky’s season when she left Kasey on a glacier during her two-on-one date, but we’re sure this one will be good too. There are some very contentious relationships among the bachelorettes from which to choose a good pair for this annual tradition.

Follow along here with our live recap beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

Now that the field is getting fairly small, who are your frontrunners for the next Bachelorette? Chris Harrison dished some great dirt for us on the casting process, so you better believe the show is constantly monitoring fan reactions.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a special episode airing this Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC as well.

