The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returned with season 3 on Sunday, February 2, right after the Super Bowl. Contestants in Group A performed during the hour-long episode, and fans got to see the Kangaroo perform for the first time.

Here’s what we learned about the Kangaroo during the premiere, and the best guesses for the Robot’s identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Kangaroo Clues

The Masked Singer announced that they would be donating to WIRES to help rescue wildlife impacted by the fires in Australia, since the Kangaroo is one of the continent’s best known and most beloved animals. While that is not technically a clue, could it mean that the celebrity beneath the mask has Australian roots?

The Masked Singer Twitter account referred to the Kangaroo as a “survivor.”

The Kangaroo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

On Twitter, fans were making guesses about the Kangaroo’s identity before the character’s first performance even aired. One user suggested that the Kangaroo’s singing voice sounded like Kelly Rowland.

