Miss Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returned with season 3 on Sunday, February 2, right after the Super Bowl. Contestants in Group A performed during the hour-long episode, and fans got to see Miss Monster perform for the first time.

Here’s what we learned about Miss Monster during the premiere, and the best guesses for the Robot’s identity so far:

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Miss Monster Clues

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, we learned that Miss Monster is a shout-out to the Monster from season 1, who won the show’s first season. The Monster was revealed to be T-Pain – could he have ties to the celebrity beneath the Miss Monster Costume?

Miss Monster on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Miss Monster performed her premiere number in front of a kissing booth set piece. If the booth is meant to be a clue, perhaps the celebrity behind the mask is Joey King, who starred in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.

