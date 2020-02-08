What Time Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Tonight?

For its third show of Season 45, Saturday Night Live will air during its normal time tonight on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST. Viewers on the West Coast of the country can catch the show at 8:30 p.m. PST.

RuPaul Will Host the Episode

For the first time, the Queen of Drag will host the NBC series. The New Year has been exciting for RuPaul. Her reality TV show, RuPaul’s Drag Race, is returning to VH1 for Season 12, she has an album out and a new Netflix series, called AJ and the Queen.

In a promo for the new episode, RuPaul trades quips with SNL member Kate McKinnon. “Hi. I’m RuPaul and I’m hosting SNL with Justin Bieber,” she says in the promo. McKinnon interrupts and says, “You want to get in my Oscars pool this weekend?”

“How deep is it? Because I don’t want to get my legs wet,” RuPaul jokes. When McKinnon says she’s talking about the Sunday award show, RuPaul jests back, “Oh good. Because I know Oscar and he don’t got no pool.”

In the next promo clip, which was posted to RuPaul’s official Instagram page, the famous drag queen talks about her makeup regiment. “I just roll out of bed, put a little mascara on and work it,” she says. An incredulous McKinnon asks, “Really?” and RuPaul adds with a smile: “Yeah. This is just bone structure.”

Justin Bieber Is the Musical Guest

Though Bieber has appeared on SNL in the past, this is his first time since the release of his revealing docuseries, Seasons. In it, Bieber comes to terms with his past and present. To the delight of his fans, Beiber is dropping a new album soon. He’s already started to release some new music. In January he dropped “Yummy,” a pop comeback song.

The day before his SNL appearance, he dropped “Intentions,” featuring Migos rapper Quavo. The song talks about the battles women who struggle with homelessness in Los Angeles face. “Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter / Gorgeous, make ‘em drop dead. You’re a killer,” he sings in part of the song. “Shower you with all my intention / Yeah, these are my only intentions.”

Bieber pledged $200,000 to the Alexandria House, a housing shelter in Los Angeles. He also started a fund, called Intentions. All the proceeds will go to the women of Alexandria House.

Bieber’s new album, Changes, is slated to debut Friday, February 14.

SNL Can Be Live Streamed

For people who won’t be home in time to watch RuPaul host for the first time or hear Bieber presumably sing one of his new songs, SNL can be viewed live with the help of a device like a tablet, smartphones or laptop. NBC provides a live stream on their website, so those who have a login can watch it through their NBC subscription.

There’s no need to fret if you won’t be home in time. Hulu also provides episodes of SNL and the NBC posts every episode to their YouTube channel after the show airs.

