Amanda Bynes Announces She’s Pregnant On Instagram

While it was widely believed that Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael had broken off their engagement, it appears they are still very much together and are now welcoming a baby into the world.

After being engaged for three weeks, Amanda previously announced he proposed on Valentine’s Day, Paul confirmed they had broken to In Touch magazine. On March, 8, when asked if they separated he said, “We did. I love her though, she’s my best friend.”

Therefore, on March 17, when Paul announced that he and Amanda were expecting, it came as a complete shock to most of her fans. Her now maybe back-on fiancé shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption “Baby in the making.”

While the first photo is a picture of the couple, the second photo is of a sonogram.

Amanda, 33, previously deleted all her photos on Instagram that featured Paul, the same day he confirmed their break-up to In Touch. But on March 9, she posted a photo of them back together with the caption, “My Love” and a black heart emoji.

The She’s the Man star is still under conservatorship, which means she’s is not allowed to get married without her parents’ permission. A source told E! News earlier this month that “Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship.”

Amanda’s conservatorship, which started in 2014, was previously extended through August 2020, according to The Blast.

Photos of Amanda’s engagement ring are still up on Paul’s Instagram page. He captioned one photo, “My Love Always,” while in another featuring both of their rings, “My baby.” He’s disabled the comments section on his account, so there are no reactions from friends or fans on the pregnancy announcement.

A source confirmed to PPeople that the couple first met in late 2019.

