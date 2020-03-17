Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron: Coronavirus Worry-Free In Florida [PHOTOS]

While American citizens across the nation hunker down to stop the pandemic spread of coronavirus, reality TV stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron appear to be completely unbothered. The former Bachelorette couple sparked rumors that they were reconciling after she visited him in Jupiter, Florida following the tragic sudden death of his mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron and this second trip to his hometown further flames the rumors that they’re giving things another shot.

Tyler, 27, and Hannah, 25, looked to be having a super fun beach day in Florida. With a small group of friends, less than 10 as directed by the new coronavirus guidelines set on Monday, they swam in the ocean and played a game of beach volleyball.

Following their initial break-up, Tyler had scrubbed his Instagram page clean of photos of himself and Hannah, but they never stopped following one another on social media. It appears the two remained friends while she went on to compete and win Dancing With the Stars, and he moved to New York City and briefly dated model Gigi Hadid.

Hannah B. had met Tyler’s mother during the Hometown Dates portion of her cycle of The Bachelorette, and even though she picked Jed in the end, which turned out to be a disastrous decision, Tyler’s mom never stopped being her biggest fan. Andrea continuously shared photos on Instagram of Hannah B. at red carpet events and cheered her on as she won the Glitterball trophy.

Andrea, who worked as a realtor, fully supported Tyler on his journey to find love with Hannah. She told the Palm Beach Post at the time, “I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” referring to the 20-plus people who attended her weekly watch parties, which were also held at Miller’s Ale House.

Even though most people in America are riddled with anxiety and “panic buying” toilet paper, Hannah and Tyler somehow appear completely unbothered by COVID-19.

Video Shows Beaches In West Coastal Florida Are Packed Amid Coronavirus

Clearwater Beach, Florida is PACKED today despite "social distancing" recommendations. https://t.co/WzGydcP1Ja pic.twitter.com/vsRD4QLbhr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 16, 2020

While Jupiter, Florida is located north of Palm Beach, on the eastern coast of the Sunshine State, in a video captured by WFLA News on March 16, it was revealed that the beaches in Clearwater, Florida are absolutely packed. Perhaps, locals believe the notion that viruses typically die out in warm and humid weather, but the CDC has stated on their website, “It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months.”

The CDC added, “At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.”

However, while there are more than 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida, beachgoers in Clearwater seem to believe the rules of “social distancing” does not apply to them.

