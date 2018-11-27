Amanda Bynes’ Film & TV Roles [TIMELINE]

Following years of public absence, Amanda Bynes “broke the internet” with a photoshoot and interview with Paper Magazine. During the profile, which focuses on her journey to sobriety, the aftermath of her public mess-ups, and her plans for the future, many references are made to her fame as an actor and the roles that brought her into the spotlight in the first place. Bynes is notably candid when talking about her health during and after filming a handful of her high-profile projects, even indicating when and where her drug use got in the way of both her performances and her perception of herself as an actress.

Since the interview tracked through and gave exclusive insight into Bynes’ acting career (up until she announced on Twitter that she was quitting), here’s a look back at the timeline of Bynes’ major projects, and the characters she famously played:

All That (1996-2002)

When Bynes was offered a role in the cast of Nickelodeon’s skit-driven teen series, All That, she told Paper Magazine “It was a dream come true. It was unbelievable for me.”

The Amanda Show (1999-2002)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

After The Amanda Show concluded, Bynes played opposite Malcolm in the Middle‘s Frankie Munez in her first movie; she was 15.

What I Like About You (2002-2006)

Bynes returned to television to play Holly Tyler in 86 episodes of Warner Bros’ What I Like About You. Jennie Garth played her character’s older sister, with whom she lived in New York City. While she was filming the series, she was able to branch out and take on more movie opportunities.

What a Girl Wants (2003)

She’s the Man (2006)

This film (loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night; she starred as Viola) notably started the career of Hollywood A-lister Channing Tatum. Of her co-star, Bynes revealed to Paper “I totally fought for Channing [to get cast in] that movie because he wasn’t famous yet… I was like, ‘This guy’s a star — every girl will love him!'” Ultimately, they gave him the role, in part because Bynes told producers to trust her.

Hairspray (2007)

Bynes sang and danced at Penny Pingleton in the remake of Hairspray, starring John Travolta, Zac Efron, and Queen Latifa. Of her time working on this project, she told Paper “That movie to this day was the most amazing experience I’ve ever had on a set.”

Sydney White (2007)

Easy A (2010)