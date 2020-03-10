Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Raping Corey Haim in ‘My Truth’ Doc

A project three years in the making, Corey Feldman‘s explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys finally premiered on March 9, 2020, commemorative of the tenth anniversary of best friend Corey Haim’s untimely death.

However, only those in attendance at the live screening in Los Angeles were able to watch the film’s premiere, as technical difficulties made it impossible for viewers at home to screen My Life. Thankfully, Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman was at the premiere in person, where after a long delay, Feldman finally decided to continue on and air the film for his live audience.

Afterward, Kaufman tweeted, ” In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of “Lucas.” Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film. In the film, Feldman says Haim told him he was bent over by Sheen in broad daylight between two trailers and sodomized. Crisco oil was allegedly used as [a] lubricant.”

The film Lucas premiered in 1986, which was written and directed by David Seltzer, and starred Sheen, Haim, and Feldman’s Goonies co-star, Kerri Green.

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, My Life‘s premiere kept being delayed after almost every traditional network turned down the film due to its highly controversial topic matter. In the movie, Feldman didn’t just name Haim’s alleged abuser, he promised to name the person who molested him as a child, along with an entire ring of Hollywood pedophiles still working in the industry today.

No one else from the screening tweeted out information of the names named in My Life.

Feldman Named A Few Names Prior To the Documentary Premiere

In his 2013 autobiography, Coreyography, Feldman did name one of his alleged abusers, albeit with a fake name. Legally, Feldman had to change the man’s name to “Ron Crimson” in his memoir but later confirmed on Dr. Oz that he was referring to Jon Grissom, who had small roles in the Feldman-Haim films, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

That same year, Feldman went on The View to discuss the people who abused him and Corey, in an interview that since went viral after the #MeToo movement. Feldman called his alleged abusers “some of the richest most powerful people in the business,” to which Barbara Walters combated his story, “You’re damaging an entire industry,” she told him.

Corey Feldman- Hollywood Pedophiliathis was on abc the view, where Corey Feldman talks about Hollywood pedophilia 2014-04-06T05:55:04.000Z

Without using a pseudonym, Feldman also identified his former manager, Marty Weiss, as another one of his alleged abusers. Prior to the publishing of Feldman’s memoir, Weiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Weiss was forced to register as a sex offender and sentenced to one year in jail.

Sitting down with Dr. Oz in 2017, Feldman named Alphy Hoffman is one of his alleged abusers. He claimed Hoffman, who ran the popular Alphy’s Soda Pop Club in the ’80s, sexually abused him when he was 14 years old.

Charlie Sheen Sued The National Enquirer After Publishing An Article Claiming He Raped Corey Haim

The National Enquirer published an article on November 8, 2017, in which actor Dominick Brascia accused Charlie Sheen, who was then 19, of allegedly sodomizing Corey Haim when he was 13-years-old when the two were working on the 1986 film, Lucas. Brescia claimed Haim told him they had anal sex.

In documents obtained by TMZ, The Two and a Half Men star, in turn, sued both The National Enquirer, Brescia, and accused Dylan Howard, the tabloid’s executive of wanting to start a smear campaign against him after not being able to break the story that Sheen has HIV.

Sheen, 54, sued for defamation and false light. He also put out the following public statement in December 2017: “In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled — however, every man has a breaking point.”

“These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now,” Sheen continued. “I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me.”

Tomorrow, Corey Haim's mom, Judy, talks allegations that her son was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen & points the finger at someone else pic.twitter.com/ZfcXkXLaWB — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 9, 2017

Haim’s mother also denied the claims that her son was ever raped by Sheen. “I would’ve known if anything was wrong,” Judy Haim told Dr. Oz. “My kid had nothing… he like was transparent… When my son was 13, he was not going to ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.” Judy did name another person she believed abused her son, but the name is bleeped out.

Feldman wrote in his memoir that Haim fell victim to abuse from an adult male while filming Lucas. “At some point during the filming, he explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.’ So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized.”

Feldman never explicitly named Sheen in the book.

In March 2018, Sheen dropped his case. AMI, Enquirer’s parent company, told TheWrap that the matter was “amicably resolved.”

TMZ reported, “According to docs filed in L.A. late last week … Charlie’s lawyers are asking for the suit to be dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be refiled. That’s typically a sign that they’ve struck a deal.”

