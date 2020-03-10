Why Hannah Brown Supposedly Turned Down ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020

Hannah Brown was not interested in appearing on the 2020 edition of The Bachelorette, but it’s not because she’s over appearing on reality TV. It all came down to money—according to sources.

After a broken engagement, Brown decided to tour with Dancing With the Stars instead of taking her chances on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, E! Online reported.

Money was also listed as the reason Brown turned down the opportunity, according to Reality Steve. Brown was the frontrunner to hand out roses for Season 16, but the beloved reality star and ABC couldn’t negotiate her salary.

“They couldn’t agree on money apparently and she’s out unless something drastic happens,” he wrote in February. “That’s the latest I have on Bachelorette. A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing.”

Brown Hasn’t Talked About The Bachelorette Rumors on Social Media

She’s arguably one of the most popular Bachelorettes. She has remained in the public eye ever since her season, appearing on and winning Dancing With the Stars. She also did stints on Bachelor In Paradise and Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. She didn’t vie for love on either show, though she did partake in some dramatic conversations.

Fans are generally mixed about the decision to bring Brown back for another season. While some people would like to see her find love on reality TV, other netizens have remarked that it might be best for her to look for love in a different spot. Maybe a dating app, for instance?

Who Will Be The Next Bachelorette?

For now, it’s unknown who the next Bachelorette will be, though there are no shortage of theories. Possible future Bachelorettes are Kelsey Weier, who appeared on Peter’s season; Clare Crawley, who appeared on Juan Pablo’s season; Tayshia Adams, from Colton’s season and Tia Booth and Kendall Long, who are both from Arie’s season.

Currently, Peter is down to two women: Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. It’s been rumored that Peter will pick Prewett, though ABC has teased from the beginning that this season will end in an unusual way.

Will Peter Pick Madison, Hannah or Someone Else?

One fan theory is that Peter will end up with producer Julie LaPlaca, something head ABC executive Rob Mills didn’t deny during an interview with Variety. “I can’t really comment,” Mills said. “He is very, very close to her. She’s the producer who is sort of his day-to-day producer, so she’s there with him, and she knows Peter very well and knows his family very well.”

“They’re all very fond of her,” he continued. “That is all I will say.”

Don’t miss Part 1 of The Bachelor Season 24 finale when it airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

