‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers 2019

Hannah Brown is headed into the finale on The Bachelorette 2019 and she still has her final three men in the mix. As she tries to make one of the biggest decisions of her life, Brown participates in a two-part episode, which features live segments, in addition to pre-taped footage. In the end, only one contestant will be the season 15 winner … of Hannah B’s heart. Just one of the remaining men will get engaged to Hannah Brown on the finale.

But, before we get into all the details on what to expect on part 1 and 2 of the finale, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know any information about what to expect, STOP READING NOW.

When it comes to ABC’s official description of tonight’s episode, it states, “Hannah’s love story continues in Greece as she still has an agonizing decision to make. Which of the three extraordinary men she is falling in love with – Jed, Peter or Tyler C. – will she send home? … Hannah will be live in studio with Chris Harrison as she is reunited for the first time since that tearful day with the man she never dreamed she would say goodbye to. Has he gotten over his heartbreak? Does she have any regrets about her decision?” The description continued, “Now with two bachelors left, who both have captured a piece of Hannah’s heart, it is time to introduce them to her family. What happens if her family gets in the way of what should be Hannah’s happiest moment and her life-changing decision? What will win out – her head or her heart?”

As for part 2, ABC describes the episode as this, “America watched live on Monday night as a heartbroken Hannah said goodbye to one more man. Now, she must put everything on the line with her final two bachelors to see if she will be with her soul mate at the end of her journey on night two of the two-night, live special season finale event … Hannah will return to appear live in studio with Chris Harrison and her two final men to discuss their feelings on that final day in Greece and what has happened since. What does the future hold for all of them?”

Now that you have the rundown on what to expect, let’s get into the really juicy spoilers on who the winner is, the cast-offs, Hannah Brown’s relationship with the winner today and more. Read on for the details.

“The Bachelorette” Finale 2019 Part 1

According to Reality Steve, the contestant who gets eliminated from the final 3 is pilot Peter Weber. This means that the final 2 are Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt. Reality Steve revealed, “Part 1 of the finale on the 29th, will actually start with the rose ceremony in Greece where Peter got eliminated, then I’m guessing we’ll go to a live segment with Peter and Hannah, and then so on and so forth over two nights. So while Peter did get eliminated at the final three rose ceremony, he technically “made to the finale” because that’s where his elimination will be shown.”

Prior to getting his heart broken on tonight’s episode, Weber tells the cameras, “I’ve never felt this intensely for someone. I 100 percent can see this woman as my wife. Like, 100 percent,” as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to Weber getting eliminated, Brown’s family gets to meet her final 2 men and give their opinions on her remaining suitors.

“The Bachelorette” Finale 2019 Part 2

On the second part of the finale, Brown will accept a proposal from Jed Wyatt and will wind up engaged. And so, the runner-up is Tyler Cameron, who Reality Steve originally reported to be the winner. But, the blogger later corrected his reports.

And, on the After the Final Rose special, winner Wyatt will have a lot to address, as Chris Harrison previously revealed to People. In recent weeks, Wyatt has been the subject of cheating rumors, as a former girlfriend named Haley Stevens has come out to the media about being in a committed relationship with Wyatt when he left to film The Bachelorette. After the reports came out, Reality Steve reported that Brown and Wyatt were no longer together. They split. And, Brown is reported to be featured breaking up with Wyatt on the finale, but, fans will have to wait and see just how much of this will actually be shown to viewers.