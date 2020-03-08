How Long Is Tonight’s ‘American Idol’ 2020 Episode?

American Idol season 18 is underway, airing audition episodes weekly on Sunday nights on ABC. Tonight’s episode of American Idol, airing March 8, runs two hours long. The episode begins at 8/7c and concludes at 10/9c.

Before the episode, ABC airs an hour of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 7-8pm (6-7pm CT). After the two-hour episode of American Idol ends, it will be followed by a new episode of The Rookie season 2 starting at 10/9c.

Episode 4 Is the Penultimate Audition Episode of the Season

Episode 4 of American Idol season 18 features auditions in Savannah, Georgia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, California, and Sunriver, Oregon. Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan judge, Bobby Bones is the in-house mentor, and Ryan Seacrest hosts.

The following week will be the show’s fifth and final audition episode of season 18. After that March 15 episode, the competition will move to Hollywood, where the auditions’ lucky golden ticket recipients will perform once again for the judges, hoping to advance in the competition yet again.

Before episode 4 aired, ABC teased fans with a preview clip of one of the night’s auditionees, Sophia Wackerman. For her audition, which was well-received by the judges, Wackerman sang “Water” by Bishop Biggs.

Days Before Episode 4’s Air Date, Judge Katy Perry Announced She’s Pregnant

Four days before episode 4’s air date on ABC, Katy Perry surprised fans with an announcement that she is expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom; she’s due in Summer 2020, which means it’s unlikely that curious fans will catch a glimpse of Perry’s baby bump in the pre-recorded American Idol audition episodes. When the season switches over to live shows, however, Perry will be very pregnant.

Perry’s pregnancy reveal came with the release of her new single “Never Worn White,” which alludes to her upcoming wedding to Bloom. After the song dropped and news spread that she was expecting, Perry took to Twitter to react to the responses, writing “love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u #NeverWornWhite #babycat.”

Bloom shared the happy news too, with a sweet pictured of his expectant bride-to-be and a punny caption. He wrote “My babies blooming.”

