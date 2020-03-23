Joe Jonas’ Wife Sophie Turner Hated the Jonas Brothers

Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner wasn’t a fan of the Jonas Brothers until she met her husband. The Game of Thrones actress admitted during an interview with Elle that she and her friends “were not Jonas Brothers fans” because they credited the group for breaking up one of their favorite bands.

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,” Turner told the magazine. “There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Turner changed her tune a few years later however, after meeting her husband. When a fan asked what her favorite Jonas Brothers song was during a recent Instagram Q&A, Turner listed “Fly With Me” and “Hesitate” as her top two songs. Keep reading for details on Turner’s interview with Elle and how her first date with her husband went.

Turner Didn’t Expect Her First Date With Jonas to go Well

Due to Turner’s skepticism of Joe Jonas’ band, she didn’t have high expectations of their first date, according to Elle. “I expected him to show up with security and everything,” she recalled. “I thought he would be such a d–k.”

However, the date went exceedingly well, and surpassed her expectations almost immediately. Turner noted that the two had instant chemistry, and spent the majority of the evening talking together in a corner.

“The best thing was that he didn’t bring security. He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said. “I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Turner also added that she felt like she was the one dating out of her league when the two first got together. “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” she shared. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

Turner & Jonas Have Been Social Distancing Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

Due to safety concerns over the continuous spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, Turner and Jonas, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, appear to be social distancing along with most of the rest of the nation.

During the same Instagram Q&A, a fan asked how Turner’s been spending her time in self quarantine. The actress shared that she’s stocked up on Fruity Pebbles and is planning to binge a few of her favorite shows – Barry, Hunters and Killing Eve. When another fan asked for TV recommendations, Turner joked, “Game of Thrones is pretty littyyyyyyyyy.”

She also had a few words of advice for those who decided against self-quarantining: “Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over…your health. I don’t give a f–k about your freedom,” she said, taking a dig at actress Evangeline Lilly, who decided against social distancing. “You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool, and it’s not big, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

