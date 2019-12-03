Jonas Brothers Tour 2019 – 2020 Dates & How to Buy Tickets

The Jonas Brothers made a big comeback earlier this year after releasing their newest album, Happiness Begins, in June, and announcing a tour with the same name shortly after. The “Happiness Begins” tour kicked off on August 7, 2019 in Miami, and will continue through February, 2020, ending with a concert in Paris on February 22.

The tour is a fairly significant deal for the band, as it’s their first time touring together since announcing their official split back in October, 2013. The brothers will make a guest appearance during tonight’s special on country star Brad Paisley, titled Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, which airs at 8/7c on ABC.

With all eyes on the group this evening, fans might be interested in learning more about upcoming tour dates and how you can snag tickets. Here’s what you need to know:

Read on for a Full List of Remaining ‘Happiness Begins’ Tour Dates & Locations

The following is a list of all remaining dates and locations for the finals months of the Jonas Brothers’ “Happiness Begins” tour. The band will be stopping at several U.S. stadiums and arenas throughout December before moving to Europe at the end of January, 2020. The band takes a short break for most of January before traveling to Europe. Check out the tour dates below:

December 3, 2019 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

December 4, 2019 – CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

December 6, 2019 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

December 7, 2019 – Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

December 10, 2019 – Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ

December 12, 2019 – Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

December 13, 2019 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Z100 New York City Jingle Ball)

December 14, 2019 – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

December 15, 2019 – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

December 18, 2019 – Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL (103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball)

December 20, 2019 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA (Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball)

December 22, 2019 – BB&T Center, Sunrise, FL (Y100’s Jingle Ball)

December 30, 2019 – The Cove Atlantis, Nassau, The Bahamas

December 31, 2019 – Fontainebleau, Miami Beach, FL (Fontainebleau New Year’s Eve 2020)

January 29, 2020 – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, United Kingdom

January 31, 2020 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

February 2, 2020 – O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

February 3, 2020 – The SSE Arena, London, United Kingdom

February 5, 2020 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, United Kingdom

February 6, 2020 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, United Kingdom

February 8, 2020 – Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

February 10, 2020 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

February 11, 2020 – Lanxess Arena, Köln, Germany

February 13, 2020 – Hallenstadion, Zürich, Switzerland

February 14, 2020 – Mediolanum Forum, Assago, Italy

February 16, 2020 – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

February 17, 2020 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

February 18, 2020 – Sud de France Arena, Pérols, France

February 20, 2020 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 22, 2020 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Ticket & VIP Sales Information

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for any of the upcoming concerts nearest to you, there are tickets for sale for each show via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets through StubHub and the official Jonas Brothers website, which links to various ticket sites.

For each show date, you can also upgrade to a “VIP” ticket option. The Jonas Brothers website adds a link to VIP tickets for each show that still has some available; LaneOne states that the VIP tickets include perks and special benefits such as preferred entrance, ambassador support, a $40 Uber credit, and a free drink.

