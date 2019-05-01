Jonas Brothers Ages and Names 2019

The Jonas Brothers are performing their smash hit “Sucker,” tonight at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, marking their first televised award show performance in 10 years. With all eyes on the group this evening, fans might find themselves wondering about their personal lives. If so, we’ve got you covered.

The band first appeared on the music scene back in 2005, when brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick prominently appeared on the Disney Channel television network. The band went their separate ways in 2013, but they recently announced their comeback and released the video for “Sucker” after reforming the band. Their newest album, Happiness Begins, will be released nationwide on June, 7.

In a statement in the official press release the Jonas Brothers said, “We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again! To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

So who is all part of the band these days, and how old are they? Read on for more information on the Jonas Brothers, and see what they’ve been up to lately:

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas, the oldest of the brothers, was born on November 5, 1987, and is currently 31-years-old. He’s been married to his wife Danielle Deleasa since 2009 after the couple met in the Bahamas in 2006. They have been busy over the last decade together; they both starred on their own reality show, Married to Jonas, and welcomed two beautiful little girls into the world – Alena was born in 2014, followed by Valentina in 2016.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas was born on August 15, 1989, making him 29-years-old. Joe has been dating Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner since 2016, and the couple have plans to tie the knot in France sometime this summer. Joe met his future wife through a mutual friend and proposed less than a year later in October, 2017. The couple plans to have a flag-football and flag-rugby game at their wedding, and Joe said he looks forward to “all of his groomsmen showing up with black eyes.”

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas was born on September 16, 1992, making him 26-years-old. Nick is married to actress Priyanka Chopra, who he first met at the 2017 Met Gala. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur, India, where they celebrated with all of their closest friends and family and participated in a multi-day ceremony, complete with traditional Indian wedding rituals. The couple officially exchanged their “I dos” twice while in India – first, during a Western ceremony on Dec. 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, and then again in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards airs tonight, on May 1, 2019, 8/7c, only on the NBC network. Tune in to catch the Jonas Brothers perform live for their first televised performance in a decade.

