The Jonas Brothers’ Wives & Girlfriends Over the Years

The Jonas Brothers’ Wives & Girlfriends Over the Years

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty

Fans of the Jonas Brothers are likely already familiar with their wives, who have appeared in several of the group’s music videos over the years. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who are often called the J-Sisters, are married to Nick, Joe and Kevin respectively, are a tight-knit group of ladies who bond over how hectic their husbands’ lives are.

“It’s nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner said during a recent interview with Elle. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”

Keep reading for details on the Jonas Brothers’ wives and ex-girlfriends over the years:

Kevin Jonas

View this post on Instagram

It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married. As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met may 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th. I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life. I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of ten years. My best friend of twelve years. The love of my life. I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together! You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven’t even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back.

A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas) on

Kevin first met Danielle while their families were vacationing in the Bahamas in 2007. Kevin and his brothers were preparing to release their second album, and despite the fact that Danielle had no idea who the Jonas Brothers were at the time, the two hit it off and starting dating later that year. They were engaged in July, 2009 and tied the knot later that same year in New York on December 19, 2009. Kevin and Danielle now share two daughters together – Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Before he met Danielle, Kevin used to date Zoe Myers, who fans might recognize as one of the girls from the “Year 3000” music video, and who many believe is the inspiration behind the breakup track “Video Girl.” He was also briefly linked to with The Vampire Diaries star Melise in 2006.

Nick Jonas

View this post on Instagram

She makes me smile a lot. #holi

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick connected with Priyanka online in late 2016, and the two exchanged phone numbers started texting shortly after. Although Nick was smitten with the actress at the time, Priyanka wasn’t sure what to make of their relationship in the beginning. However, after taking another year to get to know Nick better, the two fell in love and announced their official relationship in May, 2018. Nick proposed two months later on Priyanka’s 36th birthday, and the two were married in December of the same year.

When he was still a teen, Nick was head-over-heels besotted with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus. He even opened for Miley during her Best of Both Worlds Tour, although the two broke up in 2007. Nick has also been linked to Selena Gomez in 2008, Australian singer Delta Goodrem in 2011, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo in 2013, which was one of his longest relationships before Priyanka. He’s also been linked to Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins over the years.

Joe Jonas

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas Photo by @corbingurkin

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Joe and Sophie also met on social media; the two had many mutual friends who had been trying to introduce them for a long time before Joe slid into Sophie’s DMs. Although Sophie didn’t like the Jonas Brothers and she didn’t expect to have a connection with Joe, she said that the two hit it off quickly and spent their entire first date talking in a corner. News of their relationship surfaced in 2016, and the two were engaged a year later. They tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, 2019, and held an official wedding ceremony the following month in France.

Over the years, Joe has been linked to Disney star AJ Michalka in 2005, Australian model Amelia Than-Aye in 2006, and Taylor Swift in 2008. His breakup with the latter, which was over the phone, was messy and inspired Swift’s famous breakup song, “Forever & Always.” Joe was also spotted with Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Serfaty before he started dating Sophie.

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Joe Jonas’ Wife Sophie Turner Hated the Jonas Brothers

Read More
, ,