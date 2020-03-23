The Jonas Brothers’ Wives & Girlfriends Over the Years

Fans of the Jonas Brothers are likely already familiar with their wives, who have appeared in several of the group’s music videos over the years. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, who are often called the J-Sisters, are married to Nick, Joe and Kevin respectively, are a tight-knit group of ladies who bond over how hectic their husbands’ lives are.

“It’s nice to have built-in girlfriends who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys’ lives are,” Turner said during a recent interview with Elle. “We can relate on so many different levels. It’s like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws].”

Keep reading for details on the Jonas Brothers’ wives and ex-girlfriends over the years:

Kevin Jonas

Kevin first met Danielle while their families were vacationing in the Bahamas in 2007. Kevin and his brothers were preparing to release their second album, and despite the fact that Danielle had no idea who the Jonas Brothers were at the time, the two hit it off and starting dating later that year. They were engaged in July, 2009 and tied the knot later that same year in New York on December 19, 2009. Kevin and Danielle now share two daughters together – Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Before he met Danielle, Kevin used to date Zoe Myers, who fans might recognize as one of the girls from the “Year 3000” music video, and who many believe is the inspiration behind the breakup track “Video Girl.” He was also briefly linked to with The Vampire Diaries star Melise in 2006.

Nick Jonas

Nick connected with Priyanka online in late 2016, and the two exchanged phone numbers started texting shortly after. Although Nick was smitten with the actress at the time, Priyanka wasn’t sure what to make of their relationship in the beginning. However, after taking another year to get to know Nick better, the two fell in love and announced their official relationship in May, 2018. Nick proposed two months later on Priyanka’s 36th birthday, and the two were married in December of the same year.

When he was still a teen, Nick was head-over-heels besotted with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus. He even opened for Miley during her Best of Both Worlds Tour, although the two broke up in 2007. Nick has also been linked to Selena Gomez in 2008, Australian singer Delta Goodrem in 2011, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo in 2013, which was one of his longest relationships before Priyanka. He’s also been linked to Kate Hudson, Kendall Jenner and Lily Collins over the years.

Joe Jonas

Joe and Sophie also met on social media; the two had many mutual friends who had been trying to introduce them for a long time before Joe slid into Sophie’s DMs. Although Sophie didn’t like the Jonas Brothers and she didn’t expect to have a connection with Joe, she said that the two hit it off quickly and spent their entire first date talking in a corner. News of their relationship surfaced in 2016, and the two were engaged a year later. They tied the knot during a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May, 2019, and held an official wedding ceremony the following month in France.

Over the years, Joe has been linked to Disney star AJ Michalka in 2005, Australian model Amelia Than-Aye in 2006, and Taylor Swift in 2008. His breakup with the latter, which was over the phone, was messy and inspired Swift’s famous breakup song, “Forever & Always.” Joe was also spotted with Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Serfaty before he started dating Sophie.

Keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

READ NEXT: Joe Jonas’ Wife Sophie Turner Hated the Jonas Brothers

