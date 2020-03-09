Jon Grissom & Corey Feldman: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jon Grissom is a man that Corey Feldman named publicly as a person who molested him when Feldman was a child actor in the 1980s.

Feldman is naming names in his new documentary, “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys” which airs on his own streaming platform at 11 p.m. EST March 9 and 3 p.m. EST March 10. Learn more about the film and how to stream the documentary here.

Feldman named Grissom, whose name is often misspelled “John Grissom,” during the Dr. Oz show November 2, 2017, which you can watch here or later in this post.

“It’s going down, live, all over the world, global live broadcast,” Feldman said during an interview on the Wendy Williams show. “No one has ever done anything like this before. And the big deal is that I am saying every name that basically affected the two of our lives, and we also have other victims talking about their experiences. But what the one main name that everybody is waiting to hear– like Dr. Oz said, it was startling to hear it out loud. It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Corey Feldman Told Dr. Oz Jon Grissom Molested Him & Filed a Police Report Against Him

For the first time ever, @Corey_Feldman is exposing his alleged abusers. Join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T93AGkL7r5 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 1, 2017

Corey Feldman filed a police report on TV in 2017 after publicly naming Jon Grissom as a man who molested him when Feldman was a child actor. The allegation was made on the Dr. Oz show.

Host Mehmet Oz held up a photo of Grissom on his phone.

“That is him,” Feldman said. “That is the guy.”

The show continued as the “Goonies” star appeared to speak to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, saying he wanted to make a report of sexual assault that occurred about 20 years earlier. He claimed Grissom also “taunts” him by keeping pictures of Feldman and Corey Haim up on his social media profiles.

Feldman told Grissom at the time to turn himself in.

“Now is your time,” Feldman said. “Be a man for the first time and come forward yourself. … Let it be known and you will be dealt with in a much more tolerant way, I’m sure. However, if you do not, we are coming for you.”

During an interview with Megyn Kelly Today, he said he first told police about sexual abuse when he was questioned about Michael Jackson.

“In 1993, I told the Santa Barbara Police Department, when they came to interrogate me about Michael Jackson, when they came to convince me that he was a pedophile. And I said he’s not.”

A statement from Santa Barbara Police indicated he did not name any names at that time.

“We are aware of the statements that Mr. Feldman is making regarding an investigation in 1993. Our records do not indicate that he named any suspects. If he has any information regarding a crime or crimes that occurred, we encourage him to contact our office or his local law enforcement agency,” the statement said.

2. Jon Grissom Was Named ‘Ron Crimson’ in Corey Feldman’s Book, ‘Coreyography’

4 THOSE WHO MISSED IT, IT IS NOW FINALLY PUBLIC RECORD THAT I DID IN FACT REPORT THE NAMES OF MOLESTORS DECADES AGO, STILL NO JUSTICE: Corey Feldman told police about alleged child molester Jon Grissom in 1993—listen to the lost tape https://t.co/h36Wg4TfFh — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 12, 2017

Corey Feldman wanted to name Jon Grissom publicly years before he did so. Feldman has said for years that as a child actor, he was a victim of a pedophile ring in Hollywood. When Feldman published his memoir in 2013, “Coreyography,” his lawyers would not permit him to use real names, saying it left him too vulnerable.

The lawyers gave Feldman options of names that he could use, and he picked “Ron Crimson” because it sounded the closest to Grissom’s real name.

“We had to change the names legally,” Feldman said, according to a 2017 Huffington Post article. “The lawyers made me change the names. … They gave me a list of three or four, you know, names. I picked the one that sounded closest to his name.”

Feldman said Corey Haim was also victimized by Grissom.

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said on Dr. Oz. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

That Facebook page is no longer active.

3. Jon Grissom Deleted His Facebook Page After Sexual Assault Allegations Launched a Firestorm

COREY FELDMAN’S TAPES about Michael Jackson, Jon Grissom, Sergeant Deborah Linden and other… https://t.co/NWADPSlL63 pic.twitter.com/ghDGVnHJ5h — Helena (@vindicatemj) January 13, 2018

Before Corey Feldman publicly named Jon Grissom, alleging he was a pedophile who molested him and Corey Haim, Grissom had pictures up on his Facebook page of the two boys. The “Stand By Me” child actor told Dr. Oz in 2017 he felt the pictures were Grissom taunting him.

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Grissom has since deleted his Facebook page. He appeared to delete the page sometime after Feldman went public with the allegation.

Grissom’s last public Facebook post at the time said, “Sorry family for not saying I miss and love you for most it’s been over 10 years I do very much!!! Jon.”

Many people launched a verbal attack on Grissom on social media. At least one person stepped in to defend the accused child molester.

“He is my family and I would appreciate if you keep your comments to your own page. My grandmother is 80 years old and loves her son dearly and doesn’t deserve to have to see these comments…Please be considerate,” the post said.

4. Jon Grissom Is Best Known for Two ’80s Movies That Also Featured a Young Corey Feldman & Corey Haim

Feldman previously said during a 2017 appearance on The Dr Oz Show that his former assistant Jon Grissom was the first to take advantage of him in the 1980s.https://t.co/khui8wiZyx pic.twitter.com/RYYCQ8iVKW — ✨IamHIS✨ (@alohaK77) March 9, 2020

Jon Grissom had a brief time in the spotlight that he shared with Corey Feldman and Corey Haim before largely leaving the public eye. Grissom reentered the public sphere only after he was named by Feldman as a man who molested “The Two Coreys.” Grissom starred in two movies in the 1980s which also featured Feldman and Haim as child actors.

“Jon Grissom was born as Cloyd Jon Grissom. He is an actor, known for License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989),” his IMDB biography said.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman both starred in “License to Drive” with roles as Les Anderson and Dean, respectively. Grissom had a role as a valet driver.

In “Dream a Little Dream,” Feldman played Bobby Keller/Coleman Ettinger and Haim played Dinger. Grissom played a P.E. coach.

5. Corey Feldman Wrote in ‘Coreyography’ Jon Grissom Was His Personal Assistant & Gave Him Drugs

Corey Feldman claims actor Jon Grissom molested him in the ‘80s as part of a "pedophilia ring" https://t.co/WtVm9JqGHf pic.twitter.com/xNWsspoqz5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 2, 2017

Corey Feldman met Jon Grissom in late 1986 or 1987 when his father hired him, he wrote in his memoir, “Coreyography.” He described Grissom as “a young, good-looking guy in his early 20s” who was hired to work at New Talent Enterprises. Feldman called Grissom “Ron Crimson” in the book.

“Every time I walked across the street to talk business with my father, Ron would saunter over and manage to say something outrageously funny. We hit it off immediately,” Feldman wrote. “It was almost eerie how similar we were. It was as if he had studied me and was copying my every move.”

The relationship took a dark turn when Feldman found a bag of drugs. He wrote that Grissom identified them to Feldman, enthusiastically calling it “a score.” Feldman wrote that he started using Quaaludes, which became his drug of choice. Soon, he was also using cocaine and going out with “Crimson” four or five nights a week.

“In the span of a few months, [Ron] had become like my personal chemist, feeding me a mix-match of pills from the dwindling supply in our Ziploc bag,” Feldman wrote.

He said he was laying down, high, the first time he says Grissom touched him.

Feldman wrote:

I froze. Felt my breath catch in the back of my throat. ‘Is this okay?’ he whispered in my ear. I had so many hazy thoughts rolling around in my drug-addled brain, floating across my eyelids like clouds…It wasn’t okay. I was petrified. But I didn’t want a confrontation with my new, close friend.

