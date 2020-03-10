Madison Prewett’s Age & Background: How Old Is She?

Viewers of The Bachelor finale part one were shocked when contestant Madison Prewett, who’s been a frontrunner all season, eliminated herself from the competition right before Peter Weber made his decision for the final rose ceremony. At the end of the episode, however, Chris Harrison promised viewers that they hadn’t seen the last of Madison, teasing that she will reemerge during The Bachelor finale part two.

If you’ve been tuning in to the drama all season, you may have noticed that many of Peter Weber’s contestants were relatively young for the reality dating show, especially since the season’s star is in search of a wife. So, how old is Madison Prewett? Madison was born on March 26, 1996, which means she is currently 23 years old and was 23 at the time season 24 of The Bachelor was filming.

Read on for more about Madison Prewett’s background and upbringing.

Madison Prewett Was Raised in a Very Religious Household

Madison’s religious beliefs and relationship with God have been heavily featured on the most recent episodes of The Bachelor, especially during the hometown dates and fantasy suite week. Madison revealed that she was saving herself for marriage and would be uncomfortable with Peter having sex with the other women during their fantasy suite dates – this was ultimately her reason for leaving the competition. Her hometown date also illuminated her upbringing, and viewers (as well as Peter Weber) got to see how important religion is to her and her family.

Madison graduated from Auburn University in 2018. Before attending and graduating from Auburn, however, she went to seminary school to study scripture at Highlands College. In explaining her decision to attend Highlands, Madison explained in a YouTube video “My whole life I’ve been completely shut off to the idea of ministry. I loved the church, but I wanted to come to church and escape the weights and busyness of the world. I wanted to come to church and find rest and peace and comfort. And about three months ago, the Lord just spoke to me, and I had this revelation and realized in that moment what my God-given purpose was, and that’s ministry. In any way shape or form, I know that that is what the Lord has called me to do. I love my church, I serve at my church, I’m dedicated to my church, and I couldn’t think of any other seminary school that I’d rather go to. And I’m just hungry to learn more about God and about the church.”

Madison Has Friends Who Are Already Married

Although she is only 23 years old, getting married in your early twenties is not an unfamiliar part of her community and background. In November 2018, she celebrated the wedding of two of her friends. On Instagram, she shared photos from their wedding and wrote “I love you both and I am so excited to see how God uses the two of you!”

In May 2019, Madison celebrated the marriage of her best friend Erica. Ahead of the wedding, Madison wrote on Instagram “BEST FRIEND GETS MARRIED TOMORROW- I am honored to celebrate, not a wedding, not a day, but a marriage- of two people coming together in union and covenant- two people who love Jesus and others so well and two people who will change this world.”

