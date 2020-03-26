Kourtney Kardashian Made Son Mason Disick Delete His Instagram Account

Ahead of the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest child, Mason Disick, created an Instagram account. The 10-year-old stayed active on the social media platform for about a day before his mom deleted the account.

On her own Instagram page, Kourtney explained in a story to her 88.5 million viewers that “He started an Instagram yesterday, he didn’t ask us.” She said he used the iPad that he has for schoolwork to make it. At first, she explained, “I made it private, and then he turned it back to public without me knowing.” In the end, she said “I did delete it, because Scott and I just felt like, he isn’t… He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13…but just in general, I think on Instagram, the thing that really worries me with kids is just comments. People can be so mean.”

Mason is the oldest of Kourtney’s three children, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Mason is also the oldest of the Kardashian sisters’ kids, all of whom have grown up in the spotlight their famous family brings and are regularly featured on KUWTK.

Before Kourtney Deleted Mason’s Instagram Account, He Told Fans That Kylie & Travis Scott Were Not Back Together

It is possible that part of Kourtney’s reason for deeming Mason too young for Instagram is that, in the short time he spent on the social media platform, he managed to spread some gossip about his famous family. While streaming an Instagram live video, Mason responded to one curious follower who asked if his Aunt Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (who is the father of Kylie’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi), were back together. His answer? No.

Rumors had previously circulated that Kylie and Travis were back together, sparked by their apparent Coronavirus self-quarantine together with their daughter. So, Mason’s report that those initial rumors were false drew quick attention to his Instagram account.

Mason’s short-lived presence on Instagram was not his first stint on social media. Back in January, Mason Disick joined the popular video app TikTok, posting videos with celebrities including his mom Kourtney and YouTube star David Dobrik. Shortly after his Instagram was deleted, however, that account was deleted as well.

While it’s possible that Kourtney had the TikTok account deleted, too, it’s likely that it was deleted because it was created in violation of the platform’s age minimum. A spokesperson for TikTok told In Touch “The full TikTok experience is intended for users age 13 and over. In the US, we accommodate users under the age of 13 in a view-only app experience that limits content uploads and user interaction. If we become aware of a wrongly created account by a person under the age of 13, we will delete its information and terminate the account. We love seeing our users’ creativity blossom on TikTok, and we look forward to seeing that creativity on this account when eligible for our 13+ experience.”

Kourtney Teased That the ‘KUWTK’ Season 18 Premiere Features Her ‘Darker Moments’

The official synopsis for the season 18 premiere episode, entitled “Fights, Friendships, and Fashion Week,” reads “Kim becomes too friendly with Khloe’s ex; Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week; tension boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her recent attitude.”

Ahead of the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the oldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram to promote the season and also acknowledge the drama that viewers would be watching unfold. In a caption, Kourtney wrote “The season premier of season 18 airs tonight on E! These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens. I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!”

