‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 18 Episode 1 Spoilers

Everyone’s favorite reality TV family returns Thursday, March 26 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuts its 18th season on E!. Here are all the juicy spoilers we know so far… and they are kind of insane.

SPOILER WARNING: Don’t keep reading if you haven’t yet watched the season 18 premiere, “Fights, Friendships and Fashion Week Part 1.”

Kim Invites Khloe’s Ex Out to Dinner

While out in New York for Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian gets a call from Tristan Thompson, who spotted her leaving the Mercer Hotel. She ends up inviting him to dinner with her friends that night.

“You invited him to dinner?!” says Khloe Kardashian incredulously when Kim tells her that she’s having dinner with her ex and father to her daughter, True.

But Khloe also says it’s up to Kim and she finds it “beyond generous” that she would even extend an invite to Tristan because Kim and Tristan have not always gotten along very well, especially in light of Tristan cheating on Khloe.

Kim likens it to when their mom, Kris Jenner, cheated on their dad, Robert Kardashian, and how all of their parents’ friends forgave Kris. Khloe tells Kim it’s entirely up to her to decide how to handle it, and she laughs as she calls it a “drive-by gossip session.”

Kylie Books a Bigtime Gig

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner girls, is really making a name for herself in the beauty and fashion world. In the season 18 premiere, she has been tapped as Creative Director for the Balmain show in Paris, which means she gets to create a look for the Balmain models.

Because she’s not sure exactly what to do, Kylie practices on her sister, Kendall, who is a successful runway model.

“I’m not your average makeup artist,” says Kylie, as Kendall laughs and says Kylie just wanted to do her makeup.

However, things may go off the rails for Kylie. The episode description for “Fights, Friendships and Fashion Week Part 1″ teases, ” Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but Kris grows concerned when Kylie becomes too sick to travel.”

And the episode description for next week, the second half of the two-part premiere, says that “Kris is beside herself when she learns that Kylie is too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris.”

But the Biggest Moment is the Blowout Fight

The expletive-filled fight happens because Kim is talking about how Kris asked her to come to Paris and walk in the Balmain show in lieu of Kylie, who is too sick to go. Kim then remarks that if it had been herself or Khloe, they would have gone to Paris “on their death beds.”

Kourtney takes umbrage at Kim implying she doesn’t work hard and it is on.

“You act like I don’t do stuff … I will literally f*ck you up if you mention it again,” says Kourtney, as Kim laughs at her. “Literally shut the f*ck up and don’t laugh like that. You look like a freak. Honestly, change the narrative in your mind, I work my f*cking *ss off.”

What might have started off as a playful fight turns serious fairly quickly.

“If I didn’t want to work my *ss off and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, that’s f*cking fine, you literal f*cking bitch,” Kourtney says to Kim and comes at her sister.

“Don’t ever come at me like that. I swear to god, I’ll punch you,” Kim replies. “Don’t f*cking use your nails on me.”

Kourtney then tells Kim to punch her or “shut the f*ck up” about it, and then Kim wallops Kourtney at least twice. It’s hard to see exactly what happens, but it looks like she smacks her pretty good.

Tune in to the 18th season to find out if Kourtney can resolve her issues with her sisters.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

