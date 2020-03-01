Megan Thee Stallion Album Delayed Over Disagreement With Record Label

Megan Thee Stallion’s new music might not be coming out any time soon, due to an apparent disagreement with her record label, 1501. The performer made this shocking announcement on Instagram Live on March 1, claiming that her new music wouldn’t be released in the near future, because of a disagreement that she claims stemmed from her desire to renegotiate her contract.

Stallion’s comments weren’t saved anywhere on her Instagram, but many immediately took to Twitter to rant about the situation, and soon her predicament was a trending topic.

Stallion’s label is 1501, which is based in Houston and owned by former MLB player Carl Crawford. She signed with the indie label in early 2018. Neither the label, nor Crawford, has responded to her claims. Stallion is managed by RocNation, but that doesn’t have anything to do with this apparent dispute.

Several fans were able to capture Stallion’s Instagram Live announcement. You can see the majority of her statement in the two videos below.

“I didn’t really know what was in my contract,” she explained. “I was young, I think I was, like, twenty.”

Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/04KyZyW8H1 — RoMz⁷ 🐯💜 / 422k (@UGHm3wgulf) March 1, 2020

Stallion continued to explain that when she signed RocNation as her management, lawyers asked her if she “knew” what was really in her contract. “I wasn’t upset [with 1501], because I was thinking, ‘everybody cool, we all family, it’s cool, it’s nice…let me just ask [them] to renegotiate my contract.’ ”

This was apparently not the case. “As soon as I asked them to renegotiate my contract, everything went left,” she said. “So now they telling a b*tch that she can’t drop no music. It’s really just a greedy game.”

She continued, “I wasn’t trying to leave the label, I wasn’t trying to give nobody money that they feel like they entitled to, I just wanted to renegotiate some sh*t. I’m not a greedy person. I’m not a person that likes confrontation…I work with everybody. I’m nice. I’m really family oriented.”

She then went on to seemingly address the label, saying, “You mad because I don’t want to bow down, roll over like a little b*tch, and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

Y’all get seeing black women be empowered….hate it here. #FreeMeg #FreeTheeStallion @theestallion my momma said “God closes doors to open roads”. Like you said when you ain’t do nun wrong you gone be good. Karma is a mf pic.twitter.com/EDyHfLPf0Q — Keebs (@dancer_keebs) March 1, 2020

Stallion also explained that she’d explicitly chosen to sign with an indie label so that she could have control over aspects of her profession like branding decisions.

“I work for everything that I do,” she said. “To try to stop me from working is really crazy. All I want to do is make music. All I want to do is put out music.”

Stallion then went on to warn any new artists that they try to learn from her situation. “Please, it might seem good, it might sound good, but you definitely got to read,” she said. “Read all that sh*t. Don’t sign that without no lawyer…and get your own lawyer, with their own opinion.”

“I never wanted to address it,” she said. “At the end of the day, when you really give a f*ck about music…and you really pray and you really believe in the lord…can’t nobody touch you.”

This is a developing post and will be updated.