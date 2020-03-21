Is ‘SNL’ Live Tonight Or Canceled? 3/21/2020

There is not a new Saturday Night Live on tonight, March 21. The show was scheduled to take a break this week but was supposed to come back next week with John Krasinski as the host and Dua Lipa as the musical guest. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, the show was suspended.

Production was halted until further notice, an NBCUniversal spokesperson said Monday. “The safety of our employees continues to be our top priority. We will monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows on an ongoing basis as further information develops,” the spokesperson said.

More than 24,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States. At least half of those cases are in New York. Globally, there are at least 299,000 people infected with COVID-19 and more than 12,700 deaths.

With more people getting sick, hospitals are starting to run low on essential supplies. Vice President Mike Pence announced the federal government had ordered “hundreds of millions” of N-95 masks during a press conference on Saturday at the White House, though he didn’t say when they would become available.

What Happened When Watts Hosted ‘SNL’?

While people might be looking forward to having a laugh to distract themselves from social distancing and the pandemic, SNL is airing a rerun. They’ve chosen to air a repeat hosted by NFL star J.J. Watt. It originally aired on February 1, 2020, the night before Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“If I was in the Super Bowl, I wouldn’t be hosting SNL tonight, and would I really give that up to be in the Super Bowl? Yes I would,” he said in his opening monologue.

One of the sketches pretended to show a deleted scene from Frozen II. One them included of Watt as Kristoff. He sings about how he is”big and woke.”

Kate McKinnon, who plays Elsa, keeps talking about the Frozen star being gay. “I don’t know if we’re heading north, south, gay, or west,” she says to Princess Anna, played by Cecily Strong. They then sing a version of “Let It Go” called “We All Know.” It’s about how Elsa dressed as Brienne of Tarth from Game of Thrones for thirteen Halloweens.

Krasinski Held Back The Release of His Film Because of the Coronavirus

Before SNL’s cancellation and ahead of his then-scheduled March 28 hosting stint, Krasinski announced he would be suspended the debut of his film, A Quiet Place Part II on March 12.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said in a statement on Instagram. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for you all to see to see this movie, I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

