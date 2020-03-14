What Time Is ‘SNL’ on Tonight? 3/14/2020

Saturday Night Live will air during its regularly scheduled time at 11:30 p.m. ET, though there will not be a new show tonight. Instead, NBC will air a rerun from when Kristen Stewart hosted the comedy sketch show in November 2019.

NBCU has stopped producing more than 30 shows because of the coronavirus pandemic—which, in the U.S., has infected at least 1,300 and killed 42 Americans—but COVID-19 is not the reason for SNL’s rerun. The series famously has an unpredictable schedule, regularly taking breaks after several new episodes.

Movie Releases, Events and More Are Being Canceled or Postponed

Last week, Daniel Craig hosted SNL even though his fifth (and probably final) James Bond film, No Time To Die, was postponed until November because of the pandemic.

A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski is slated to host SNL March 28 to promote the sequel to his thriller, though his film’s release has also been delayed.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”

SNL films in front of a live audience, and with NBCU halting production on more than 30 shows, it’s unknown if they will cancel their March 28 episode.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority. Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date,” the network announced Thursday. “In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

Stewart Has Hosted ‘SNL’ Two Times Before

The Twilight star was there in November to promote the new Charlie’s Angels movie and managed to not drop an F-bomb, unlike her memorable appearance in February 2017. She referred to herself as “so gay,” referenced her 2012 cheating scandal with ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and talked about President Donald Trump’s Twitter obsession with her.

“Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob, um, Robert, and we broke up and we got back together, and for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane,” she said. “Here’s what he actually tweeted — and this is real: ‘Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!’”

“The president is not a huge fan of me, which is so OK, because Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now,” she said, adding, “because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

