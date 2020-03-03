What Time Is Tonight’s ‘Bachelor’ 2020 WTA Episode?

Tonight, the Women Tell All will air on ABC at 8pm ET/PT. The show is expected to last two hours.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the Women Tell All tonight:

Last Week’s Recap

Last week, the show picked up with Madison pulling Peter aside in an airplane hangar to tell him that she’s struggling and she doesn’t want to give him an ultimatum, but if she found out he slept with other people, she’d be prepared to walk away from the relationship. The whole conversation threw Peter off: “So what are you saying? If I were to spend the night with someone else, that’s not something that you could do?” When Madison stayed quiet, Peter said, again, “So that’s a no?”

In Australia, the three ladies were surprised to find out that they’d be staying together in a hotel suite as opposed to each being given individual rooms, which is usually how it works on The Bachelor.

During his date with Hannah Ann, Peter made it very clear how into her he is. They rode jet skis and Hannah Ann told Peter that she would “always be there for him no matter what happens.” Peter told both Hannah Ann and the cameras he was falling in love with her.

His helicopter date with Victoria Fuller pretty much involved him telling her that he needs to be confident that he can always count on her and lean on her. “Even if I tell you something, and I say it the wrong way, you’re able to not have that piss you off in a way or it’s too much where you do need to get away. If I say something to you that’s not in the right way, you need to tell me that, and I’ll find a different way to get it across.” The date ended at a hideaway in the woods.

When Peter and Madison finally got their own one-on-one date, they made their way to the top of one of the tallest buildings in Gold Coast. That evening, Peter told Madison that he was intimate with the other women, and she eventually walked off, leaving him to go to the hotel suite alone.

The Women Tell All

Tonight, 17 women will get together for The Women Tell All, where Victoria F and Kelsey will both take the hot seat to talk about their breakups with Peter. (Fans should note that producers almost never ask for the third runner up to come on the Women Tell All, but Fuller had some explaining to do.)

Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker do not attend the Women Tell All in a surprising turn of events. And what’s even more interesting is that Kelley was in southern California when the WTA was being taped.

Reality Steve wrote about Kelley not being invited, “…basically Kelley wasn’t invited which 1) is kinda bullshit 2) doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense 3) isn’t addressed at the WTA and 4) pretty much kills any chance of her being the ‘Bachelorette.'”

READ NEXT: ‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Women Tell All Episode