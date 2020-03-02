‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Women Tell All Episode

The Bachelor takes a break from its regularly scheduled programming on Monday night to deliver the Women Tell All special on March 2. Save for a for ladies, almost all of Peter Weber‘s former contestants were in attendance for the taping which took place in Los Angeles last weekend, and led by host Chris Harrison, they will try to unpack the biggest dramatic storylines for this past season.

Viewers can expect Peter’s most recent and controversial sendoffs to sit in the hot seat with host Chris Harrison, and former Bachelor Nation stars like Ashley I. and Rachel Lindsay will also be making an appearance.

Typically, a cycle’s Women Tell All special is used as a vehicle for producers to see which contestants are the best fit to be cast as the next star of The Bachelorette. But ABC is announcing their pick for The Bachelorette on Good Morning America on March 2, before the WTA airs that evening. What this means is that it’s highly unlikely that any of the contestants from Peter’s season will become the show’s next leading lady.

However, since the last week’s episode ended in a cliffhanger, viewers will finally learn who Peter picked for his Top 2 during the Women Tell All on Monday night.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR: Women Tell All’ Special Episode: DO NOT KEEP READING.

Victoria F. Is Eliminated & Will Be Present At The ‘Women Tell All’ Special

Most viewers will be excited to learn that Peter and Victoria F. are done following Monday night’s episode. After a disastrous hometown date, in which Peter didn’t even get to meet her parents because she flips and cries out at the start of any real conversation, it was hard to understand why the Delta pilot still gave her a rose, but alas.

While they share a romantic helicopter ride to Morans Falls, and the two get intimate, the season’s most controversial contestant is sent packing. And in a surprising move by Bachelor Nation producers invited Victoria F. to the WTA special taping.

In every other Bachelor or Bachelorette cycle, the 3rd runner up doesn’t appear on screen again until the After the Final Rose special. But perhaps, because producers know most viewers are looking for Victoria F. to clear up many of the rumors circling about her online, WTA, they made an exception to bring her back early.

Madison Is Distraught After Learning Peter Hooked Up With The Other Women But She Does Not Leave The Show

It’s not just that Madison won’t have sex with Peter, the 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama, doesn’t want Peter to have sex with any of his contestants. Madison claims it’s not an ultimatum, but that she’s just being true to her own moral code.

Peter and Madison make it through the day portion of their date just fine, but things get serious at night. When Madison confronts Peter about whether or not he’s hooked up with Hannah Ann or Victoria F., he shoots her with the truth, which causes her to walk away in tears. But she does not leave the show as many suspected.

Therefore, the mystery of who Peter’s mom is crying for her son to bring back home in the finale preview could be either Hannah Ann or Madison since both will meet his family in the upcoming episode.

Kelley Flanagan & Natasha Parker Do Not Attend The ‘WTA’

For reasons unknown, two contestants who made it far on Peter’s season are not present during the Women Tell all special. What’s odd, one of the notable women missing, Kelley, who was in Los Angeles the weekend of the taping. The lawyer from Chicago shared on Instagram that she was in SoCal, “Hangin with her chicks.”

Viewers applauded Kelley’s final exit and were on her side after Peter chose Victoria F. over her just before Hometown Dates. Kelley was not into the drama and just wanted to have fun during her time with Peter — but that kind of practical approach isn’t exactly what producers what from the contestants.

During an AMA on Kelley’s Instagram live stories, when she was asked if she had “any hate towards Peter,” she replied. “No hate at all! I think every girl on the show will always [have] lingering questions! I guess I’m still looking for that strong WiFi connection.”

Like Peter, The Bachelor thrives by creating drama out of nothing and if Kelley annoyed producer by refusing to play their game, and insisted she wouldn’t trash fellow contestants during the reunion special, maybe they told her not to come to the WTA.

As you can tell in the preview above, there will more than a few heated confrontations between the ladies, with a focus on Tammy’s issues with Kelsey, Tammy’s problems with Sydney, and more.

