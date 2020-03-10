How Many Movies Did the Two Coreys Haim & Feldman Do Together?

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim, affectionately known in Hollywood as ‘The Two Coreys,” had a long history together beginning as child actors. Haim and Feldman were both also sexually abused in a child pedophile ring, Feldman said in his new documentary.

Feldman and Haim were in nine movies together and shared three TV appearances. They were best known for their 1987 movie, “The Lost Boys” and for their TV show, “The Two Coreys.” Haim and Feldman were both in “The Lost Boys,” (1987) “License to Drive” (1988), “Dream a Little Dream,” (1989) “Blown Away,” (1992) “National Lampoon’s Last Resort,” (1994) “Dream a Little Dream 2,” (1995) “Busted,” (1996) a cameo in “Big Wolf on Campus” (TV series) (Haim in 2000, Feldman in 2002) a cameo in “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) “Robot Chicken,” (2006, Episode 2.2, “Federated Resources,” “The Two Coreys,” (TV series) (2007–2008) and “Lost Boys: The Tribe” (2008).

Even after Haim’s death, their bond remains strong. Feldman has said his documentary, “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys” was the end result of a promise he made Haim before his death at age 38.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Two Coreys Appeared on Two Films With Jon Grissom, Who Feldman Says Abused Them Both

Jon Grissom had only a brief time in the spotlight that he shared with Corey Feldman and Corey Haim before largely leaving the public eye. Grissom was launched back into the public sphere only after he was named by Feldman as a man who molested “The Two Coreys.” Grissom starred in two movies in the 1980s which also featured Feldman and Haim as child actors: “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.”

“Jon Grissom was born as Cloyd Jon Grissom. He is an actor, known for License to Drive (1988) and Dream a Little Dream (1989),” his IMDB biography said.

Corey Haim and Corey Feldman both starred in “License to Drive” with roles as Les Anderson and Dean, respectively. Grissom had a role as a valet driver.

In “Dream a Little Dream,” Feldman played Bobby Keller/Coleman Ettinger and Haim played Dinger. Grissom played a P.E. coach.

Corey Feldman Said He Promised Corey Haim He Would Reveal The Truth of the Person Who Raped Him While Filming ‘The Two Coreys’

On This Day in 1989 #DreamALittleDream starring Corey Feldman and Corey Haim premiered in theaters#80s pic.twitter.com/qFeHDVfrSb — Everything 80s (@SolidGold80s) March 3, 2020

Corey Feldman said it was during the filming of “The Two Coreys” that he made a promise to Haim. He said he would reveal the truth of the person who raped Haim, which he said is a promise he is fulfilling through his new documentary, “My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.”

“Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told. I am doing exactly that… The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too,” Feldman told E News in 2018.

Feldman recalled to E News a conversation he had with Haim, where Haim said he believed the person who raped him would kill him if he told the truth.

“Why don’t you just tell them the truth finally and get it out?” Feldman said he asked Haim.

“Because he’ll kill me. He will kill me,” Haim responded, according to Feldman.

Haim told Feldman, “‘If something happens to me or should I die before you, promise me that my story will be told,'” Feldman said.

