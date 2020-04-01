Ethika Clothing Slammed Online for April Fools’ ‘COVID-19 Sale’

Ethika, an underwear brand founded by Ryan Sheckler, Travis Pastrana, and Malcolm McCassy, announced on April 1, that they were sadly having a “Going Out of Business Sale.” The skateboarders‘ clothing brand, which also sells men’s and women’s t-shirts, hoodies, socks, and various accessories wrote, “EVERYTHING MUST GO! The loss of income due to the COVID-19 has put us OUT OF BUSINESS!”

The seemingly depressing notice sent a shockwave on Twitter for fans of the Ethika brand. The notice said, “The Entire Site is 50% to 80% off,” and there were “limited quantities, while supplies last.” Ethika stared trending nationwide on Twitter because users online were devastated to learn one of the favorite brands was shutting due to the pandemic coronavirus.

Merely seeing such low prices available online made people on Twitter sad for the company. During these uncertain times, it seemed like the bad news just won’t stop coming for now depressed Ethika fans.

Ethika Is Not Going Out Of Business Because Of Coronavirus & The Reaction Online Was Not Great

Ethika is NOT going out of business. While the clothing brand is having a sale – the marked down prices do not change at check-out, Ethika is not shuttering due to coronavirus. However, because there are thousands of businesses across the nation that will not be able to survive the non-essential business shut down, along with the millions of workers who have found themselves out of a job due to COVID-19 regulations, not many people enjoyed the April Fools’ Joke.

One user online tweeted, ” think Ethika joking about going out of business for a sale is a horrible and insensitive joke. So many people are losing their jobs right now and they joking about closing…..”

Some people were onto Ethika, wondering if they were really going out of business, or just using the “Going out of Business Sale” to drum up business. One person tweeted that using COVID-19 as the reason was “a bad f***ing take.”

As numerous users online noted, Ethika does this kind of April Fools’ Day joke sale every year, but maybe it was best to take the year off in 2020.

Google Canceled April Fools’ Day In 2020

Due to coronavirus, which is estimated by Dr. Anthony Fauci to kill 240,000 Americans by the end of the month, most people voted to skip out on April Fools’ Day in general in 2020.

There’s nothing funny about joking that you’ve come down with coronavirus, or pretending to cough or sneeze on people — these “jokes” will 100 percent fail. Even Google announced that it would be taking the year off April Fools’ Day. Business Insider obtained an internal e-mail that said Google will “take the year off from that tradition out of respect for all those fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let’s save the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one.”

If you’re dying to pull an April Fools’ Day joke or a prank that is coronavirus-approved and won’t offend or upset anyone, there’s a ton of fun ways to safely put a smile on someone’s face.

