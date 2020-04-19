JayWheelz Dead: ‘Roast Me’ Comedian Dies at 29

JayWheelz aka Joshua Smith has died at the age of 29, his friends have confirmed. There is no indication that JayWheelz’s death was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

JayWheelz’s friend, Patrick Cloud, broke the sad news of the comedian’s death on the night of April 18. Cloud tweeted, “Got the most unreal news and im at a loss for words. JayWheelz passed away and it sucks. I was so excited to have you on Roast Me Season 5. Rest easy big man🙏🏽. Prayers and condolences to your family #RIPWheelz #RoastMeFam.”

Roast Me | Fan Roast of the Week (pt. 7)The fans brought the heat during "Roast Me" episode 7 of season 3. #RoastMe Subscribe today! http://www.youtube.com/user/alldefdigital?sub_confirmation=1 → CONNECT WITH ADD ← https://twitter.com/AllDefDigital http://instagram.com/AllDefDigital http://bit.ly/ADDfacebook http://bit.ly/ADDgoogleplus 2017-10-23T20:00:00.000Z

JayWheelz was best known for his appearances on the YouTube comedy series, Roast Me. On his Instagram page, JayWheelz describes himself as a “Skit Man/Comedian.” JayWheelz adds, “Love to make people laugh.” JayWheelz describes himself as a fan of both the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Lakers.

