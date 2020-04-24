‘Teen Mom 2’: New Kailyn Lowry Maternity Picture Leaks

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is “saddened and humiliated” after a personal photo was leaked on April 23. In March, the MTV reality star posted a nude maternity picture of herself next to a horse, and it didn’t go over well with fans. She quickly deleted the photo. Now, a picture that she never planned to have released was posted online. She asked it be removed by anyone who shared the image.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission. To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement,” she said in an announcement.

“I had no plans to release this photograph,” Kailyn added. “I ask that any accounts that have reposted it to remove it, and other accounts to refrain from reposting it. Thank you.”

The Grace Report noted that the image was one of the pictures from her March photoshoot. She said it’s the same picture except without the horse and she’s standing in the snow.

Kailyn Faced Backlash For Her NSFW Photoshoot in Iceland

Last month, the star was criticized after she traveled to Iceland while the coronavirus pandemic was starting to gain momentum, The Blast reported. People were also perplexed by the original NSFW photo, which showed Kailyn standing naked next to a horse in a barn, where she craddled her burgeoning baby bump. She later deleted the photo.

The MTV reality star slammed the naysayers as trolls. “Trolls don’t even know they’re getting hits of dopamine when they attack other people online,” she wrote, according to The Sun. “‘They feel powerful when they make someone else feel pain.”

Co-star Briana DeJesus, who has famously feuded with Kailyn, laughed at the photo with emojis. It prompted the pregnant mother-of-three to reference a video Briana’s ex put online without her permission. “Posting this photo didn’t go as planned. #yikes but remember the time shock posted the video of y’all having sex [crying laughing emoji],” she wrote, as cited by Teen Mom Talk Now.

Pregnant Kailyn Is Trying to Keep Busy During Quarantine with Her Three Kids

Kailyn, who is pregnant with her fourth child, is trying to keep busy during the coronavirus pandemic. She shares oldest son Issac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, middle son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her youngest, Lux, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Lopez is also the father of baby No. 4.

“Being home 24/7 has been a huge change for myself & the kids, but moments like this, outside making memories have been getting us through it,” she wrote on April 9, sharing a picture of Issac with Lincoln. “I’m grateful for the extra time we get together and I know they will remember this time as something special.”

In her next post, she shared a picture of Lux. “This guy has been helping keep mom comfy,” she captioned the photo of her third son, who was holding a marker. “He’s also busy drawing me all the pictures while I keep my feet up & rest. I’m pretty swollen today but otherwise doing fine! Just so relieved everyone is okay! It really wouldn’t be right if we didn’t add a little chaos to the quarantine.”

