Where Is Ramona Singer’s House in the Hamptons?

Ramona Singer of the Real Housewives of New York City owns a large house in the Hamptons and has frequently hosted her castmates there during the filming of the Bravo reality TV series.

Where exactly is Singer’s home? The house is located in Southampton in Suffolk County, which is about 90 miles east of Manhattan. She and ex-husband Mario Singer purchased the property in 1994 for $875,000, according to a search of online records.

Singer has completed substantial renovations on the Southampton house and has said she would never sell it. But she is willing to rent it for long periods of time. The house is currently available for rent from Memorial Day until Labor Day. The Corcoran Group listed the property and a full-summer rental will cost $460,000.

Here’s what you need to know.

A Listing For Ramona Singer’s Southampton House Boasts That It Includes ‘One of the Most Unique’ Master Bedroom Suites In the Hamptons

Ramona Singer’s house in the Hamptons, located at 39 Pheasant Close South, was built in 1994 and sits on 1.4 acres of land. The home includes about 7,000 square feet of living space, according to the most recent rental listing for the property. The Corcoran Group listing explains the house has 6 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, a piano room, a formal dining room and a 2-story great room. It also has “separate staff quarters with a private entrance.”

A previous listing, which was created by Nest Seekers International and published on Realtor.com, described Singer’s master bedroom suite as “one of the most unique” in the Hamptons. The suite measures 1,200 square feet, making it substantially bigger than the average New York City apartment. (Apartments built after 2000 average about 866 square feet according to RCLCO).

The ensuite bathroom is an impressive 360 square feet. It includes 7-foot his-and-her marble vanities and an 8-foot shower with separate waterfall shower-heads. The Corcoran Group added the bathroom has a “showcase standing bathtub.”

Singer Has Raised the Price to Rent Her Southampton House & Is Now Offering It For the Entire Summer

Video! Take a Tour of Ramona Singer’s Newly Renovated Southampton Home“The Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer takes “Extra” on a tour of her newly renovated Southampton home. Watch! 2019-07-16T18:20:29.000Z

Ramona Singer has put her house on the rental market before, but she has recently raised her prices. In 2018, Singer offered the Southampton home from August through Labor Day for $165,000.

According to Curbed, the house was promoted as the ideal vacation property. It is located two miles east of downtown Southampton and is one mile from the ocean. The lower level includes a gym, billiards room and media room. (This was the level Luann de Lesseps was upset to be staying in during the RHONY episode that premiered on April 9, 2020).

The large lot has a heated pool, tennis court and a bocce ball court. Curbed added the property also includes a wine refrigerator that can hold 120 bottles.

The following year, Singer dropped the price slightly. She again listed the property for rent from August through Labor Day for $160,000 in 2019. Real estate website Out East included a reference to Singer’s Real Housewives fame in the property description: “The professional kitchen is perfect for reality show-style happy hours, with double dishwashers and a six-burner Viking stove. Guests can enjoy the sunset in the manicured grounds and flower gardens. They can’t be guaranteed any on-camera drama, however.”

Singer is changing things up for the summer of 2020. She decided to offer the Southampton house as a vacation rental for the entire summer. She also raised the price. Singer is asking for $195,000 to rent the property from August through Labor Day. A July rental only will cost $175,000. But if someone wants the home for the entire summer, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, Singer offers a discount: $460,000. That equates to less than $150,000 per month.

Ramona Singer Calls the Hamptons House Her ‘Happy Place’

Ramona Singer has repeatedly said she would never sell the Southampton home. She refers to the house as her “happy place” to Bravo and in Instagram postings.

Singer spent most of the summer of 2019 at the Hamptons house. During the first episode of season 12, which debuted on April 2, 2020, Singer explained that she stayed on Long Island “living the Hampton life” for much of the summer because she felt lonely in her Manhattan apartment. Her daughter, Avery Singer, was living on her own and Singer said she felt sad to be single as a woman in her 60s.

Singer’s loneliness in Manhattan followed an initial optimism about her new home in the city. In 2019, Singer moved out of the Upper East Side home where she had raised Avery and purchased a condo about 20 blocks away. According to Bravo, Singer gave a tour of her new home on Instagram Stories and noted, “Change is good and hey, these views are pretty fab!”

READ NEXT: Get to Know More About Ramona Singer’s Daughter, Avery