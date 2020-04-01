The Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 10 airs on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features the “Super 9” contestants performing together for the first time. One of those performers is the Banana.

So, who is the Banana mask on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we’ve learned from the show so far.

Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Heading into the Super 9, viewers have had 3 weeks worth of clues about the Banana’s identity. Some major clues that have emerged were a cowboy hat, blowfish, school bus, and a blue collar, the rodeo, drinking, partying, having a hangover, cowboy boots, and a TV show poster for “Banana is the New Snack.”

The masked celebrity said that Banana is the perfect character to perform as because he’s “tough on the outside but a total smoothie on the inside,” adding that he’s excited to “peel back my layers.” On social media promo, The Masked Singer Twitter account teased that the celebrity is the Banana because many people find him “a-peeling.”

The Banana has revealed over time that he is a father, that becoming the Banana was “cathartic,” and he’s “still here after all these years.” In school, his favorite subject “no doubt, was art,” because it got him through some of the toughest times of his life.

During his episode 10 clue package, the Banana said “When I first got here, I was just a party boy looking for a good time.” Reflecting on his experience in the competition so far, he gave a significant hint that “A traumatic injury from my past made me forget the lyrics in my second performance.” Fully invested in the competition, he also said “I’m not ready for the trip to end here.”

For his Super Clue, the Banana teased “You might be a kindred spirit if you’ve ever rocked one of these – business in the front, party in the back.” What he was referring to, of course, was a mullet. This clue suggests that, at some point in his life, the Banana sported a mullet haircut.

For his April Fools Day bonus clue, the Banana said that “blue-collar has many, many meanings. When I say ‘Blue Collar,’ I’m a funny guy but I’m not a stand-up guy.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Banana Top Guesses

Prior to the “Super 9” episode, guesses about the Banana’s identity have been all over the place. Some celebrity guesses thrown into the ring by panelists and at-home viewers include Larry the Cable Guy, Bret Michaels, Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ed Helms, and Billy Bob Thornton.

After the Banana sang “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynrd for his episode 10, Jenny McCarthy guessed he might be Bret Michaels. Ken Jeong guessed Brad Paisley, and Nicole Scherzinger agreed. Robin Thicke, on the other hand, thought the clues suggested the Banana could be Billy Ray Cyrus (joking that the “traumatic incident” was when Robin Thicke performed with Cyrus’s daughter Miley).

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?