Is ‘The Masked Singer’ New Tonight? When Is the Next Episode?

The Masked Singer season 3 is underway, and only 7 contestants remain in the competition. In place of an episode with new performances, clue packages, and another unmasking, FOX is airing a special “sing-along” episode on April 15, in the show’s usual Wednesday night primetime slot.

FOX’s synopsis of the episode reads “Gather your friends and family, get your DIY costumes ready and sing along to your favorite season three performances for the first time in ‘Masked Singer’ history! All featured songs have been selected from Season Three, so get ready to relive every memorable moment. Warm up your voice and sing in the all-new ‘The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular’ episode of THE MASKED SINGER.” The sing-along only features past performances from the remaining seven contestants.

The episode is technically not a rerun; however, it is a compilation of past performances from the season and does not advance the competition in any way. If you’re looking for an excuse to get up and sing and dance, you should tune in, but you won’t miss any important clues or reveals if you sit this week out.

The Next New Episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ Airs on April 22

While FOX’s Primetime schedule says that, for tonight’s episode “The four remaining singers battle it out; Sharon Osbourne joins the panelists,” that information is incorrect. Episode 12, “The Mother of All Final Face Offs, Part 2,” does not air until the following week on April 22.

The way the description is written is a bit misleading. There are 7 contestants left in the competition. The “four remaining singers” that the description refers to are the 4 how have not yet participated in the face-off and smackdown round of the competition. In episode 12, the Kitty, the Banana, the Frog, and the Rhino will compete, and one more contestant will be eliminated and unmasked.

The Kangaroo Was Unmasked Last Week on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3

BEWARE OF EPISODE 11 SPOILERS AHEAD.

Last week, after the Kangaroo, the Astronaut, the Turtle, and the Night Angel performed in part 1 of the final face-offs, the Kangaroo was the latest contestant knocked out of the competition. When she took off her mask, she was revealed to be model, actress, and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods.

Of her experience competing on The Masked Singer, Woods told host Nick Cannon “I was extremely nervous every performance, but honestly the words from you guys just made me more confident every single show.” When he asked why she agreed to participate in season 3, she revealed “I love this show, number 1… but I just love a challenge.” She said she thought being on the show was an opportunity to show people a different side of her that she didn’t even know was there.

After her elimination aired, Jordyn took to Instagram to reflect on the experience. In a post, she wrote “I honestly don’t know where to begin. My opening performance night was right after the Super Bowl. I was so nervous and I only had childhood fantasy’s of being on the big stage performing. I worked long days and nights on this project and had to do it in silence. It was the experience of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more thankful. The kangaroo mask may be off for good but this is just the start of something so exciting. Thank you @maskedsingerfox @tcvocs … stay tuned for what’s to come.”

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

