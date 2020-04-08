‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 11 Reveal: Spoilers & Unmasked Recap

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 11 aired on Wednesday, April 8 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode featured the first knockout round of the season, facing off the Turtle vs. the Astronaut and the Kangaroo vs. the Night Angel. In the end, another contestant was eliminated from the competition.

Read on for a recap of the Masked Singer episode, including which character was unmasked, revealing their celebrity identity.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. Scroll to the end of the article for the reveal.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

After the T-Rex was eliminated from the “Super 9” at the end of episode 10, only 8 contestants remain in the competition. For episode 11, only 4 competed: the Turtle, the Astronaut, the Kangaroo, and the Night Angel.

Before the first performance of the night, Nick Cannon revealed Yvette Nicole Brown as the episode’s guest panelist. It makes sense to bring her onto the show, as she’s been a past (incorrect) celebrity guess for the show’s judges.

The first face-off of the night was the Kangaroo vs. the Night Angel. The Night Angel sang first, performing “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain. The judges guessed Night Angel could be Taraji P. Henson or Keke Palmer.

The Kangaroo sang “No Air” by Jordan Sparks, and shocked the judges when she said she’d never sung in public before The Masked Singer. They guessed she might be Lala Anthony, Blacc Chyna, or Ayesha Curry. While she gave a great performance, it wasn’t enough to get her through the face-off, and she was voted into the knockout round and at risk of elimination.

The Astronaut and the Turtle were next to face-off. The Astronaut sang “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes; the judges guessed he could be Ben Platt, Seth Green, or Austin Mahone.

The Turtle sang “Let It Go” by James Bay, and the judges thought he might be Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre, or Niall Horan.

The Astronaut was voted into the bottom 2, joining the Kangaroo in the knockout round.

For her smackdown performance, the Kangaroo sang “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, while the Astronaut performed “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC. In the end, the Kangaroo was voted out of the competition, which meant it was her turn to be unmasked.

The Kangaroo Was Unmasked, Revealing…

…actress, model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods!

For their final guesses, Ken Jeong guessed Cat Deeley, Robin Thicke guessed Lala Anthony, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Blacc Chyna, and Yvette Nicole Brown guessed Ayesha Curry. Jenny McCarthy was the only panelist to correctly guess Jordyn Woods.

Complimenting McCarthy’s spot-on guess, Woods said “You guys were really off every week, but this time you got it.”

Of her experience performing with no prior singing experience, Woods told Nick Cannon “I was extremely nervous every performance, but honestly the words from you guys just made me more confident every single show.”

When he asked why she agreed to participate in season 3, she said “I love this show, number 1… but I just love a challenge.” She said she thought being on the show was an opportunity to show people a different side of her that she didn’t even know was there.

The panelists complimented her great singing voice, and her performances throughout the season in spite of never performing previously. Yvette Nicole Brown told her “You have talents you didn’t even know.”

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

