Did You Know Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Is a Singer?

Did you know that Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson is a singer? She’s hosting the CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares tonight. Ever since she recovered from coronavirus, she’s been singing a lot. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago the actress posted an Instagram video showing her rapping to Naughty By Nature’s Hip Hop Hooray.

Here’s the video of her rapping on March 22.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-CuIniBlfH/?utm_source=ig_embed

First she read Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game and then rapped all the lyrics. She later wrote on Instagram: “Hip Hop Hooray is like modern day Shakespeare. I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius. It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile.”

Now that she’s recovered from coronavirus, Wilson has returned to singing in force. She performed the National Anthem for NASCAR’s iRacing Pro Invitation Series Race. Her and Tom Hanks’ son, Truman Hanks, was her videographer, Fox News reported. You can watch her sing in the video below.

Wilson is quite famous in her own right. In March 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also performs on Broadway. Her debut was in Chicago in 2006. In 2015, she returned in Larry David’s Fish in the Dark where she played David’s wife Brenda. As a singer/songwriter, she’s released four albums. You can see one of her music videos below.

Rita Wilson – Throw Me A Party [Official Music Video]The official music video for "Throw Me A Party" by Rita Wilson. Listen to "Throw Me A Party" on music platforms → http://smarturl.it/ThrowMeAParty Listen to / Download Rita's album 'Halfway To Home' → http://smarturl.it/HalfwayToHome Connect with Rita online! http://www.ritawilson.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ritawilson https://www.twitter.com/ritawilson https://www.instagram.com/ritawilson "Throw Me A Party" lyrics: I lived my life as kind as I could I did my best I hope I was good I'll always wish I'd crossed a few more lines But I always lived like there wasn't enough time I'll leave footprints for you in the sand A couple of notes only you'll understand I have one wish that someday you'll see How much your love, your love has meant to me So when I'm gone throw me a party You should dance as if I was there Don't be sad or be broken hearted Send your voices up in the air Sing my songs and light up the sparklers Tell my stories and drink all my wine And know my life is just getting started When I'm gone Throw me a party Step outside with my ashes Wait for a beautiful wind Underneath that fire yellow aspen Toss me to her leaves and let the healing begin So when I'm gone throw me a party You should dance as if I was there Don't be sad or be broken hearted Send your voices up in the air Sing my songs and light up the sparklers Tell my stories and drink all my wine And know my life is just getting started When I'm gone Throw me a party The hardest part is Knowing that you'll miss me Won't you promise That when I'm gone you'll throw me a party You should dance as if I was there Don't be sad or be broken hearted Send your voices up in the air Sing my songs and light up the sparklers Tell my stories and drink all my wine And know my life is just getting started When I'm gone Throw me a party Don’t be sad or be broken hearted Send your voices up in the air #RitaWilson #ThrowMeAParty #HalfwayToHome 2019-03-29T12:00:09.000Z

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have recently recovered from COVID-19. They announced that they were positive on March 11 while in Australia for pre-production work on a film about Elvis Presley. They were hospitalized for several days.

